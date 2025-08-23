FashionValet Setback Spurs Khazanah’s Push For Stronger VC Strategy And Malaysia’s Startup Growth

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Khazanah Nasional Berhad has welcomed the findings and recommendations from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) regarding its past investment in FashionValet and its broader domestic venture capital (VC) strategy.

The sovereign wealth fund, in a statement, emphasized that these investments are part of its mission to support Malaysia’s growth and innovation.

During its sessions with the PAC, Khazanah explained that VC investments, like FashionValet, are inherently high-risk.

They also shared details about their investment governance framework, which includes:

A multi-stage approval process

Independent risk and transaction reviews

Monthly Portfolio Management Committee meetings to assess risks, company updates, and post-investment reviews

Khazanah expressed gratitude to the PAC for recognizing its internal processes and commitment to high standards of governance.

Regarding FashionValet, Khazanah noted that the company’s strategy was affected by unexpected challenges, including:

The COVID-19 pandemic

Changes in consumer behavior

Difficulties with its omnichannel retail approach

Despite these setbacks, Khazanah acknowledged the PAC’s assessment and agreed with the recommendation to improve public communication about its VC strategy and the risks involved.

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Malaysia’s startup and VC ecosystem, stating that while VC investments carry risk, they are crucial for driving innovation and long-term national competitiveness.

Khazanah also emphasized that the success of VC programs should be evaluated across the entire portfolio, not just individual investments.

They pledged to continue refining their processes and balancing financial discipline with nation-building goals, all while maintaining strong governance and accountability.

