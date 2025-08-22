RXZ Members Gathering: Videos Being Shared Of Multiple Crashes, Two Deaths Confirmed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An event taking place in Terengganu today (22 August) attracted throngs of Yamaha RXZ motorcycle enthusiasts from all over Malaysia.

The event, RXZ Members 7.0 is a massive gathering where owners and fans of the two-stroke Japanese motorcycle come together to participate in activities and contests related to the popular bike.

On its first day, multiple crashes have been reported involving alleged RXZ Members 7.0 participants who were en route to the event.

One video that went viral on social media showed a scene of an accident believed to involve participants of RXZ Members 7.0 who were en route to the event. The incident took place on a highway near the town of Chukai, otherwise known as Kemaman, in Terengganu. Three wrecked motorcycles can be seen lying in the middle of the road, and two men who appear to be injured were sitting on the shoulder of the road.

Meanwhile, another video showing the moment of the crash also made its rounds on social media. A group of motorcyclists could be seen speeding down a highway while riding in the “Superman” position and changning lanes recklessly.

Sales executive dies after crashing his motorcycle on the way to RXZ Members 7.0

A sales executive crashed his motorcycle on Jalan Palong 8 in Bera, Pahang, while en route to the RXZ Members 7.0 gathering.

The victim, 33-year-old Mohd Syukri Shahrudin, who hailed from Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, died at the scene from heavy head and arm injuries, Berita Harian reported.

Bera district police chief Superintendent Zulkiflee Nazir said the incident happened at 6.30am.

“It’s believed that the accident happened due to the victim’s carelessness and failure to control his motorcycle,” Zulkiflee said in a statement.

It’s understood that the victim was in a convoy of around 60 motorcycles, and he was one of the riders at the front of the group.

Fatal crash kills nurse en route to RXZ Members 7.0

A nurse on her way to the RXZ Members gathering in Terengganu died after the Yamaha RXZ motorcycle she was riding crashed at kilometer 394 on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) near Ajil today.

Roslinawati Ramli, 33, succumbed to fatal injuries to her head, Kosmo! reported.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Superintendent Sharudin Abdul Wahab said, during the incident, Roslinawati was in a convoy of 13 motorcycles to join the RXZ Members 7.0 event at the Terengganu Drag Strip.

“At the scene of the accident, the Yamaha RXZ motorcycle she was riding was said to have suddenly lost control and crashed on the road,” Shahrudin said.

PMX allocated RM100,000 to RXZ Members 7.0 participants

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier announced that the federal government had given and allocation of RM100,000 to participants of RXZ Members 7.0.

He said the Madani government values the motoring community not just as enthusiasts, but as key drivers of unity, friendship, and local economic growth through their high-impact events.

The event, taking place on 22 and 23 August at Litar Permotoran Terengganu (Terengganu Drag Strip) in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, is expected to host over 100,000 participants, more than the 60,000 reported in past editions.

According to motorcycle news website Bike Republic, 600 police officers will be deployed across multiple districts including Kuala Terengganu, Besut, Marang, Dungun, Setiu, and Kemaman.

