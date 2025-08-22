MyBurgerLab CEO Apologises For Post Accusing Friday Prayer Law Being “Extremist”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The chief executive officer of popular local burger chain myBurgerLab found himself in a sizzling situation when he commented on a new law that has taken effect in the east coast state of Terengganu.

Andrew Chong shared his remark on X (formerly Twitter) about a rule under the Shariah Criminal Offences (takzir) where Muslim men in the state risk a fine of up to RM3,000, a two-year jail term, or both, should they miss Friday prayers without a valid reason.

The burger businessman’s tweet on 21 August, which has since been deleted, reads “Wow.. Slowly but surely if Malaysia is taken over by extremism, we will become Iran after the revolution. i.e. what you see today, and that should scare everyone”.

He has since issued an apology on the same platform, and admitted to taking full responsibility for his post which drew immense criticism from the Muslim community in Malaysia.

I am deeply sorry for the words I shared and the hurt they have caused, especially to the Muslim community.



It was thoughtless, and I take full responsibility. My values are rooted in respect and inclusivity, but I fell short here. I would be grateful for the chance to hear from… — Andrew Chong (@chongkahtze) August 21, 2025

Many on social media accused him of being an Islamophobe, and expressed their disappointment as myBurgerLab was one of their burger outlets of choice.

According to a Malay Mail report, State Information, Preaching, and Shariah Empowerment exco Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said that previously, those who failed to attend three consecutive Friday prayers could be penalised. Now it is punishable after missing it even once.

“This reminder is important because Friday prayers are not only a religious symbol but also an expression of obedience among Muslims.

Therefore, punishment will only be imposed as a last resort if reminders are ignored by those who neglect this obligation,” he said.

Muhammad Khalil also said banners would be displayed at mosque compounds to remind worshippers of the obligation to perform Friday prayers.

He urged Muslims to accept the implementation of the law as an effort to educate and preserve the dignity of Islam, particularly among the younger generation.

Friday prayers are obligatory for adult, able-bodied Muslim men because it is a divine command in the Qur’an and a practice of the Prophet Muhammad S.A.W.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.