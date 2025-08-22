Grab Malaysia Commends Dialogue On Gig Workers Bill, Urges Further Discussion

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Grab Malaysia is thankful and honoured to have been invited to participate in a discussion with the Finance and Economy Select Committee at Parliament on 18 August 2025.

This discussion, which was chaired by Dato’ Indera Mohd Shahar Abdullah, who is also Paya Besar Member of Parliament, was a meaningful opportunity to share our thoughts on the upcoming Gig Workers Bill. We remain committed to collaborative efforts to ensure that regulations are thoughtfully crafted to reflect the realities of gig work, prioritising good regulations, rather than rushed regulations, for the benefit of all stakeholders.

In line with previous feedback shared alongside industry players, Grab believes that the bill should be underpinned by three essential principles:

Flexibility: We support regulations that protect workers' flexibility and income opportunities that the gig economy offers. However, excessive regulations can stifle innovation, disrupt operations, and reduce gig opportunities. Smaller players may face challenges competing due to high compliance costs. Additionally, since gig work is effort-based, a one-size-fits-all policy may not be appropriate.



Balance: We urge for a clear, fair and inclusive Bill, that does not stifle innovation and undermine Malaysia's digital economy. Unclear policy alignment will lead to poor implementation of the Bill, potentially harming the very people the Bill seeks to protect. Hence, a thorough regulatory impact assessment and gradual policy implementation is essential to avoid unintended consequences such as higher consumer costs or reduced gig worker earnings. This also allows businesses to plan for the necessary resources to comply with regulations.



Innovation and Collaboration: We continuously welcome a more thoughtful, inclusive, and data-driven approach that ensures regulations serve the long-term interests of all stakeholders. Given the diverse and rapidly evolving nature of the gig economy, Grab emphasises the need for close collaboration between regulators, platforms, and gig workers. It is also crucial that the regulatory framework considers all types and natures of gig work, not just platform-based work, to ensure fairness and inclusivity across the sector. The framework should encourage innovation while protecting workers' independence and adaptability to meet future needs.

At its core, Grab has been focused on creating flexible earning opportunities for our driver- and delivery-partners, enabling them to decide their own work patterns and hours. Over the years, the company has invested heavily in their welfare, providing group personal accident insurance coverage, facilitating contributions to social protection schemes, offering upskilling and professional development programs, and extending day-to-day benefits such as fuel discounts.

We are committed to actively engage in further discussions that will shape effective and balanced regulations that protect gig workers and drive growth in Malaysia’s digital economy. By working together, we intend to co-create a framework that not only protects gig workers but also, drives innovation and inclusive growth for years to come.

