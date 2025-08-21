Upside Down Jalur Gemilang Spotted At Pontian Dental Clinic, MP Calls For Calm

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A private dental clinic in Pontian, Johor, joined the upside down flag bandwagon recently and drew heavy criticism from the public.

Pontian member of parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has urged everyone to stay calm while the matter is being investigated.

“I urge everyone to remain calm. This matter is being addressed, and the authorities are already taking the necessary action,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ahmad said the business owner and a female staff member have given their statements to the police, after several reports were lodged.

He also explained that the flag was hung upside down by mistake.

The Deputy Minister of Works said he has spoken to the president and secretary of the Pontian Municipal Council and the district officer in charge, and that he will be meeting with the district deputy chief to discuss the matter.

In his statement, Ahmad reminded everyone that it was not a racial issue, but rather a matter of sensitivity, thoroughness, and patriotic spirit.

“Everyone must be careful when sensitive issues are involved. The duty of the authorities on the other hand, is to ensure that laws are followed,” he said,

Fourth flag mishap this month

On 1 August, a public school in Port Dickson went viral after someone recorded a video of the school’s staff raising the Jalur Gemilang upside down. The school later apologised for the incident and revealed that the staff member who was in charge of raising the flag at the end of the day was a person with disabilities (OKU).

A Penang hardware store owner was arrested on 10 August for hoisting the Malaysian flag on a pole in an upside down position. The incident was caught on video and the man in the video was allegedly measuring the length of an iron pole without realising the flag had been installed the other way around.

More recently, on 18 August, a photo of an upside down Jalur Gemilang at a factory in Melaka went viral. However, CCTV footage revealed that the flag turned upside down due to strong winds that caused the lower part of the flag tied to the pole to come undone.

