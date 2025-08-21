Rukun Negara: Is There Enough Politeness And Decency Going Around?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Rukun Negara (National Principles) is Malaysia’s national philosophy, which was declared in 1970 by the fourth Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Almarhum Tuanku Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Zainal Abidin following the 13 May 1969 racial riots. It was designed to foster unity and strengthen national identity in Malaysia’s diverse, multi-ethnic society.

These principles serve as a guide for Malaysian citizens in nation-building, social harmony, and loyalty to the country.

The text in Malaysia’s Rukun Negara mentions its objectives, which are:

Achieve greater unity in Malaysians. Preserve a democratic way of life. Create a just society where the nation’s prosperity is fairly shared. Ensure a liberal approach to Malaysia’s rich and diverse cultural traditions. Build a progressive society oriented towards modern science and technology.

Typically recited at school assemblies and official events, the Rukun Negara always begins with a preamble that goes:

“Maka kami, rakyat Malaysia, berikrar akan menumpukan seluruh tenaga dan usaha kami untuk mencapai cita-cita tersebut berdasarkan prinsip-prinsip berikut”

(Therefore we, the people of Malaysia, pledge to devote all our energy and efforts to achieving these ideals based on the following principles)

The preamble is followed by:

Kepercayaan kepada Tuhan (Belief in God). Kesetiaan kepada Raja dan Negara (Loyalty to King and Country). Keluhuran Perlembagaan (Supremacy to the Constitution). Kedaulatan Undang-undang (Rule of Law). Kesopanaan dan Kesusilaan (Politeness and Decency).

Image: Malaysia National Archive

The underrated principle

Referring to a Bernama article in 2024, senior lecturer at the Research Center for History, Politics, and International Affairs, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Dr Mohd Shazwan said the ethics of courtesy and morality is important in building individuals with good character.

According to him, a progressive society is not limited to technological or economic advancements, but also places high value on humanity to enable every individual to work together where beneficial relationships thrive.

“Surely, we do not want to shape a society devoid of human values, resembling soulless robots. Likewise, in social interactions, every word or writing reflects one’s personality,” he said.

Shazwan’s views and words are linked closely to the fifth Principle: Politeness and Decency.

Image: Institute of Strategic and International Studies

A Rukun Negara document published by the Ministry of National Unity in 2023 about the decency principle says:

“Every person and every group should manage their affairs in a manner that does not violate morality. This morality abhors and condemns behaviour or actions that are arrogant or offend the feelings of a group”

“A citizen should not question the loyalty of another citizen on the grounds that he or she comes from a certain lineage. Polite behaviour also includes a high degree of morality in both our private and public lives”

It’s a good principle to follow, yet many still choose to ignore it

The lack of morality and decency is evident in today’s news headlines, and it doesn’t take an expert to see it.

Take for example, a recent case where a security guard picks a fight with a trained martial artist simply because he thought he was being recorded while he was bullying an older man.

The security guard responded with aggression and provocation, while the martial artist used his skills to defuse the situation. Although to be fair, the security guard later publicly apologised for his behaviour.

Just imagine: A full-grown adult man was behaving aggressively and making inappropriate remarks about someone just because he thought he got caught bullying an elderly.

If he had just practiced the fifth Principle, there would not even be any elderly bullying in the first place.

Image: MRT Corp

In more recent events, a string of Malaysian flags being spotted flown upside down at certain establishments have sparked anger and online criticism, often leading to cyberbullying and persecution.

As much as the anger is understood since it is the Jalur Gemilang being displayed the wrong way, it also begs the questions as to why every person’s first instinct is to record or photograph the upside down flag and spread it on social media for everyone to demonise the person who hung the flag before finding out what really happened.

A moral and decent thing to do would be to approach the owner of the flag and inform them to correct it. If the owner refuses to, or is doing it on purpose to disturb public peace, getting authorities involved would be the next responsible step.

In fact, individuals who were quick to judge found themselves silenced after one case of an upside down flag at a factory in Melaka turned out to be a case of strong winds that caused the flag to become undone from its pole and ended up upside down.

These are just a few examples of how a handful of individuals in Malaysian society today behaves. The Rukun Negara was created to foster unity in Malaysians, but it will only work if everyone practices it.

Anything that is strong is typically built on strong foundations, and the fifth principle is at the bottom not because it is low in priority, but because it acts as a solid foundation to build on the rest of the principles further up in the list.

In the spirit of the 68th Hari Merdeka, look to the fifth principle in the Rukun Negara and start being kind, respectful, and decent to your fellow Malaysians.

Bersatu Kita Teguh, Bercerai Kita Roboh

