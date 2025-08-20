Casper Joins The Civil Service? Meet Putrajaya’s Spooky New “Recruit”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A series of photos and videos circulating online has painted question marks over the heads of many Malaysians as it shows an alleged “haunting” taking place inside an office building in Parcel C, Putrajaya.

Based on a post uploaded on social media platform Threads, the “apparition” is not a product of artifical intelligence (AI), and emphasised that it’s a real ghost.

One of the images in the post shows a man in a poorly lit hallway holding what looks like a broomstick, performing a “cleansing”. The second image is a photo of a photo taken on a phone screen where a person dressed in white and long black hair covering their face can be seen standing in the office hallway.

Meanwhile, one of the two videos in the post shows the side of a building, presumably the office exterior, with what looks like lit candles or torches in two windows.

In the second video, a man is seen sprinkling water with his hands while walking through the office corridor — which is typically seen in local exorcism rituals — and a hanging exit sign swings back and forth on its own.

Threads users weigh in on the alleged office haunting

Many took to the comments section to give their guesses and share their doubts about the post’s ghostly content. One user even joked and said that the “ghost” has better hair than hers.

A Threads user shared his own paranormal encounter while working at a service counter in the middle of the night.

“My experience in working at a service counter until late at night, there are ‘things’ that come and disturb you. Sometimes they just harmlessly disturb you, and those who are used to it can just ignore them. These things will become aggressive if we do something unusual, such as moving something that has always been in that place,” the user said.

On the other hand, many expressed their doubts and called the incident a fake one with edited photos.

Some also pointed out that the sign was hanging just under an air vent, which would explain why it’s swinging so much.

Another individual commented on the picture of the “pontianak”, saying that its clothes are too clean, when it should look worn.

Meanwhile, Kosmo! reported a source claiming that the supernatural event occurred due to a tree where the “entity” resides being cut down earlier.

“It’s said that there was a tree behind Complex C that was cut down. It was its home,” the source said.

What do you make of this “paranormal activity?” Is it a real ghost? Or just an elaborate prank?

