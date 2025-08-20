Akmal Saleh To Face Charges For Making Statements Causing Public Fear

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh will be charged at the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court this Friday for making statements that cause public fear or alarm.

Akmal, who’s currently in Mekah performing the umrah, said he would cut the trip short to face the charge.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) said the charge is related to a Facebook post made under the name “Akmal Saleh” but did not specify which post.

Others to be charged include:

Bersatu Youth chief Muhammad Hilman Idham over a TikTok post under the account “alfah.channel.tv.”

Chandrasegaran Subramaniam over a statement made on TikTok under the account “cikguchandra3.”

Siti Hajar Aflah Sharuddin for a statement she made on the TikTok account “SHA_Abrienda.”

Dr Muhamad Akmal, Muhammad Hilman and Siti Hajar Aflah would be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code while Chandrasegaran would be charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

