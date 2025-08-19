[Watch] Arrow Pierces Side Of Car, Sparks Discussion About Archery In Schools

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Archery can be a fun sport for students in school. However, the teachers should watch where the target boards are placed.

A recent viral video showed an arrow lodged in the back door of a car parked across a road.

When the camera panned, it showed that the arrow came from the school across where an archery session was going on.

Fortunately, no one walking outside the school was hurt and the arrow did not hit anyone but a car.

In the comments, some people advised the car owner to talk to the school and lodge a police report.

They also suggested the school to put up a better barrier to shield passersby from stray arrows.

A similar incident happened in 2019 when 62-year-old retiree Tan Theam Lye in Kuantan found the back door of his car punctured with a stray arrow during a school archery session nearby.

He got a compensation of RM300 from the school teacher in return.

Due to this incident, Kuantan District Education officer Mohd Razali Mustafar said archery practice sessions and other risky sports like discus throwing are no longer allowed in schools that do not have a proper sports safety set up.

