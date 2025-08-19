Police Uncover Shocking Pornography Operation “Run By 12-Year-Old Girl”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have uncovered a disturbing online pornography operation orchestrated by a 12-year-old girl through WhatsApp, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed in Parliament today (19 August).

According to Harian Metro, he said the operation was successfully dismantled earlier this year through inter-ministerial collaboration.

“The case we uncovered involved a group of schoolchildren. The website was created by a 12-year-old girl who collaborated with four of her friends,” Saifuddin said during the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) in the Dewan Rakyat.

According to the Home Minister, the group had set up a WhatsApp group with 762 members, where participants shared explicit images of themselves and sold them online.

“The girl even dropped out of school because her monthly income from this activity far exceeded that of her parents. So she no longer saw any reason to continue her education,” he added.

Saifuddin was responding to a question from Jerai MP Sabri Azit (PN) on how far the Home Ministry has worked with other ministries to proactively address online criminal activities such as “swinger” culture, to prevent them from becoming ingrained social trends.

Addressing the broader challenge, Saifuddin acknowledged the complexities involved in handling children involved in criminal activities, noting that they are subject to different legal frameworks.

“For instance, these children cannot be brought before an open court. So how do we take action? Our laws are diverse. If we try to take legal action, SUHAKAM (Human Rights Commission of Malaysia) may argue that they are still children.

“And then there’s the question of what happens to their future? So when we encounter cases like this, enforcement must be approached carefully, often requiring input from multiple agencies. That’s our modus operandi,” he explained.

