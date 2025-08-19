Biker Boost: RXZ Event Gets RM100,000 Kickstart From Madani Government

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The annual RXZ Members motorcycle event just got a big boost in the form of a RM100,000 allocation from the federal government.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Madani government values the motoring community not just as enthusiasts, but as key drivers of unity, friendship, and local economic growth through their high-impact events, Berita Harian reported.

“In line with the Madani government’s determination to ensure the well-being of the people, security will always be a priority,” Anwar said.

“Therefore, I call on all participants and organisers to obey road rules, practice a responsible attitude, and provide full cooperation to the authorities to ensure a smooth and safe event,” he added.

In a statement, Anwar mentioned that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has been directed to provide assistance and order to ensure the event goes smoothly and safely.

The RXZ community also shared a Facebook post thanking PMX for his support.

RXZ Members 7.0

Now in its seventh installment, the event is organised by a community of motorcycle enthusiasts who have a shared passion for Yamaha RXZ motorcycles.

Also known as Himpunan RXZ Members (RXZ Members Gathering), the event typically includes activities like motorcycle shows, competitions, and social gatherings.

This year, the event is taking place on 22 and 23 August at Litar Permotoran Terengganu (Terengganu Drag Strip) in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, Terengganu.

RXZ Members 7.0 is expected to host over 100,000 participants, more than the 60,000 reported in past editions.

According to motorcycle news website Bike Republic, 600 police officers will be deployed across multiple districts including Kuala Terengganu, Besut, Marang, Dungun, Setiu, and Kemaman.

Yamaha RXZ – a prized two-stroke motorcycle

The Yamaha RXZ is a highly-sought after motorcycle in Malaysia — often remembered as the “racing machine of the streets” during its peak years in the 1990s and early 2000s.

It is a 135cc, two-stroke, single cylinder motorcycle that was first introduced in 1985, and later made it into the Malaysian market in the late 1980s.

Why is it such a valuable motorcycle?

For one, it is famous for its raw two-stroke acceleration and distinctive “zinging” exhaust note, which some have described (to their annoyance) as a mosquito buzzing close to a highly sensitive microphone connected to a giant speaker at full volume.

Besides that, the bike’s slim frame and powerful engine (in terms of power to weight ratio) made it excel at traffic light sprints.

Another major appeal to the RXZ is its customisability, something any motorcycle enthusiast cannot resist. From carburetor tuning, porting and polishing, racing exhausts, up to full-blown drag-spec builds.

Its affordability is also why the discontinued Japanese bike is popular, since it offers sport bike thrills without superbike prices.

Yamaha ended the bike’s production due to stricter emission laws, and discontinued sales in Malaysia in 2011. However, it lives on in the second-hand and collectors’ scene.

A Yamaha RXZ on the market today can cost anywhere between RM12,000 to RM25,000 depending on the condition, restoration, and rarity. Some “collector” versions can go as high as RM70,000.

The RXZ and Mat Rempit culture

Mat Rempit, by definition, refers to Malaysian youths participating in illegal street racing and performing stunts such as wheelies, and doing the “Superman”, often without helmets or lawful credentials.

They typically gather at night on public roads or expressways, drawing attention due to betting, group racing, endangering the public, and sometimes have violent or criminal behaviour.

The RX-Z, with its high-revving engine and modifiable platform, became a favourite for rempits to tune for top-end speed, giving it almost mythical status among street racers.

RX-Z enthusiasts remain active today — through TikTok communities and dedicated social gatherings where riders showcase modified bikes, network, and relive the bike’s street racing heritage.

However, there are concerns surrounding events such as this RXZ gathering. A notable example occurred at a post-COVID RXZ gathering in Terengganu where roughly 30,000 bikers participated — but the aftermath included significant littering and social backlash.

