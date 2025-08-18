Minister Promises Incentive For Schools With Zero Bully Cases, Many Point Out Flaw

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Zara Qairina’s case has reinvigorated calls to end bullying in schools.

In latest news, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said bullying should be combatted to the fullest and made as a key performance indicator for school administrations.

She promised to provide incentives to schools that successfully reach zero bullying cases. Fadhlina made this announcement during a visit to SMK Dr Burhanuddin in Taiping on 16 August.

Right away, people could see a problem with this suggestion. They believe the incentive will drive schools to bury and hide bullying cases instead which would embolden bullies and put victims in danger even more.

The Education Ministry certainly has their work cut out for them after facing criticisms for poor decision-making and attempts at problem solving.

Previously, the Education Ministry has ordered all state education directors and district education officers to conduct spot checks on schools to curb cases of bullying.

Just last week, Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said school principals and headmasters had been instructed to lead chants of ‘’Kami Benci Buli’’ (We hate bullying) before and after each school session to instill a sense of abhorrence for bullying among students. No one made this up, you can read The Star’s report about it here.

The chanting suggestion was unsurprisingly unpopular among the public who found the idea a ridiculous symbolic gesture which could trivialise a serious issue.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia education expert Dr Anuar Ahmad said a sustainable action plan would serve students better.

His suggestions include installing CCTV cameras at all schools, especially in hidden areas, hiring full-time wardens in hostels, and creating a School Wellbeing Index to track safety, student health, and facilities.

Anuar added Malaysia could learn from Australia’s evidence-based approach, which combines clear rules, guidelines, and modules to reduce bullying rates.

