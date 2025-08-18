Malaysians Confused By Odd Number Plate On Ferrari, Here’s What We Know

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A photo of a number plate on a Ferrari Purosangue has been making rounds on social media and confusing Malaysians in terms of its legitimacy.

The number plate reads “FF11 PUR”, which does not exactly fit the standards and format of a typical Malaysian number plate which follows a specific format.

Here are a few examples of what the Malaysian number plate format looks like for private and commercial vehicles.

ABC 4567

WD 4567 C

QAA 4567 C

SAB 4567 C

KV 4567 B

A Threads user posted photos of the vehicle and asked what the PUR in the number plate means, just for the sake of knowing.

Looking to the comments section, some users suggested that the PUR stands for the car’s make — Purosangue.

Others questioned the legality of the car for having such an odd number plate that does not conform to Malaysia’s format.

One user explained that the car is using a UK licence plate, which makes it legal as it does have a registered ownership certificate (geran), only that it is a UK-issued ownership certificate and not a Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ) ownership certificate.

According to another Threads user, the vehicle entered Malaysia through the use of ATA Carnet, an international customs document that allows for the temporary import and export of goods without the need to pay duties and taxes.

Checks by TRP via the Royal Malaysian Customs Department official website confirms that the ATA Carnet document does indeed serve that purpose.

In regards to the number plate format, the Ferrari Purosangue’s number plate does match the UK plate format, which typically consists of 7 characters: two letters followed by two numbers, then three more letters.

However, the “FF” on the number plate also denotes a special vehicle registration series launched by JPJ in 2023 to commemorate its 77th anniversary. The fancy number plate series recorded RM34,296,327 in revenue, according to online auto insurance platform BJAK.

The Ferarri Purosangue

The Ferrari Purosangue stands as Ferrari’s first-ever four-door, four-seater model, breaking from tradition while embodying signature athleticism.

Ferrari avoids calling it an SUV, favoring terms like FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle), a nod to its unique placement between performance and practicality.

Under the elegant surface lies a mid-front-mounted, naturally aspirated 6.5L F140IA V12, delivering around 533 kW (714 horsepower) and 716 Nm of torque. It sprints from 0–100 kmh in about 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of approximately 312 kmh.

On the inside, four independently adjustable heated seats offer ample comfort, while folding rear seats offer the largest cargo capacity ever in a Ferrari.

The price? RM5,000,000 including duties and taxes, according to paultan.org.

