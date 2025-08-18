TRP
Healthland Family Wellness Centre Temporarily Closes 24 Outlets Due To Legal Compliance Issue

Guests will be notified about its reopening on social media in due time.

by
August 18, 2025

On 16 August, Healthland Family Wellness Centre is ordered to temporarily close all of its outlet effective immediately due to a legal compliance issue.

Due to this, all scheduled appointments are cancelled until further notice. Healthland apologised for the inconvenience and said it would announce its reopening on its official social media platforms in due time.

Image: Healthland/FB

The closure affects 24 outlets as follows:

  1. Bandar Utama
  2. Bukit Jalil
  3. Desa Park City
  4. Kepong
  5. Kuchai Lama
  6. Mont Kiara
  7. Serdang
  8. Setapak
  9. Sri Hartamas
  10. Sri Petaling
  11. SS17
  12. Taman Desa
  13. Taman Segar
  14. Ukiyo Hotel
  15. Uptown
  16. Komune Living & Wellness
  17. Ampang
  18. Royals HL SS2 New
  19. Royals HL Puchong Jaya
  20. Nusa Bestari
  21. Penang
  22. KLCC4
  23. KLCC3
  24. VE Hotel

Healthland Family Wellness Centre under the My Healthland Group of Companies offered massage and ear candling services.

Amid the temporary closure announcement, some customers questioned whether the company will still honour or at least refund the packages they had bought.

