Healthland Family Wellness Centre Temporarily Closes 24 Outlets Due To Legal Compliance Issue

On 16 August, Healthland Family Wellness Centre is ordered to temporarily close all of its outlet effective immediately due to a legal compliance issue.

Due to this, all scheduled appointments are cancelled until further notice. Healthland apologised for the inconvenience and said it would announce its reopening on its official social media platforms in due time.

The closure affects 24 outlets as follows:

Bandar Utama Bukit Jalil Desa Park City Kepong Kuchai Lama Mont Kiara Serdang Setapak Sri Hartamas Sri Petaling SS17 Taman Desa Taman Segar Ukiyo Hotel Uptown Komune Living & Wellness Ampang Royals HL SS2 New Royals HL Puchong Jaya Nusa Bestari Penang KLCC4 KLCC3 VE Hotel

Healthland Family Wellness Centre under the My Healthland Group of Companies offered massage and ear candling services.

Amid the temporary closure announcement, some customers questioned whether the company will still honour or at least refund the packages they had bought.

