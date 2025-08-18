Another Photo Of Upside Down Jalur Gemilang Goes Viral, CCTV Camera Saves The Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The rash of upside down flags continue to plague the nation as yet another Jalur Gemilang was spotted displayed upside down at a factory in Batu Berendam, Melaka.

This time, the flag’s topsy-turvy condition is just mother nature, as CCTV camera footage shows that a gust of wind had blown it almost off the pole it was installed on, flipping it over and making it seem like it was flying upside down.

According to Malaysia Gazette, state Science, Technology, and Communications deputy exco Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halim said he saw a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage that showed what really happened with the flag.

“I’ve seen the Texas Instruments Melaka CCTV recordings which showed the lower part tied to the pole had fallen off, got stuck, and overturned.

“After it was flipped over, it fluttered and this is when the national flag was photographed before going viral when it fact it just dropped,” he said in a video uploaded on his official Facebook page yesterday (17 August).

A series of unfortunate flag events

Earlier, a series of incidents involving Malaysia’s national flag being displayed upside down sparked public outrage.

On 10 August, police arrested a 59-year-old hardware store owner in Kepala Batas, Penang, over an upside down Jalur Gemilang incident.

The man was allegedly measuring the length of an iron pole and didn’t realise the flag was installed the wrong way. Unfortunately, the damage was already done as someone had already recorded the incident and spread it online.

This incident gained even more public attention when UMNO Youth leader Akmal Saleh threatened to “personally educate” the man on how to hoist the Malaysian flag properly.

On 1 August, a public school in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, hung the Malaysian flag upside down and a member of the public recorded the incident before posting it on social media.

SJKC Chung Hua Port Dickson released a joint statement with the School Board of Management and Parent-Teacher Association the next day to publicy apologise for the flag fumble.

It was later revealed that a person with disabilities (OKU) was tasked with raising the flag, and this individual had hoisted it the wrong way.

