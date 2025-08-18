AGC to Charge Suspects in Zara Qairina Bullying Case, Says Move Won’t Affect Inquest

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has decided to proceed with charges against a number of individuals allegedly involved in the bullying of the late Form One student, Zara Qairina Mahathir — assuring that the move will not interfere with inquest proceedings into her death.

In a statement today, the AGC said the decision was made after reviewing investigation papers submitted by the police.

“The decision to proceed with charges in relation to the bullying offence was made on the basis that the charges will not interfere with the inquest proceedings,” it said, adding that the inquest into Zara’s death would continue unhindered.

Earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail revealed that investigations into the 13-year-old’s death focus on three key elements: bullying, neglect and sexual harassment. Police had also handed investigation papers to the AGC after recording statements from 195 witnesses.

The Coroner’s Court in Kota Kinabalu has fixed 3 September to begin the inquest, which seeks to determine whether there were criminal elements involved in the student’s death.

Family lawyer Hamid Ismail said the proceedings, to be heard before Coroner Azreena Aziz, may involve up to 195 witnesses — with the final list to be decided by the AGC.

Last week, the AGC confirmed it would call for an inquest after studying the investigation report submitted by police. The inquest will be conducted under subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593).

Zara, a student of SMKA Tun Mustapha in Papar, Sabah, died on 17 July at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory at around 4am on 16 July. Her death following an alleged bullying incident sparked nationwide outrage and renewed calls for safer school environments.

