Woman In Kajang Attack Suffers From High Stress

The foreign woman who attacked nearby motorists after hitting three motorcycles was reported to be dealing with chronic stress when the incident occurred.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 24-year-old suspect was unhappy with her experience studying at a public university here, resulting in her feeling stressed and pressured, The Star reported.

“There is no record of her taking any medication or suffering from depression.

“We are still investigating further to learn why she acted in such a manner,” Naazron said yesterday (14 August).

The suspect has been remanded until 20 August and police have recorded statements from 11 individuals, including the victims.

Previously, a woman was reported attacking bystanders with a knife and was subsequently arrested.

A video of the incident went viral on social media and was widely circulated over text messaging app WhatsApp as well.

Naazron earlier said that the police were notified of the incident at 11.58am on Wednesday (13 August) after the suspect had crashed into three motorcycles near a shopping mall in Bandar Kajang.

Two knives were found in her possession and six people aged between 21 and 60 were injured in the attack.

How is stress connected to anger?

Buck Black, a psychotherapist specialising in anger management explains that there are different types of stress.

Healthy stress (Eustress) gets us out of bed in the morning and makes us pay attention to details throughout our day. This type of stress does not cause anger or irritability.

“For those who do not have enough stress in their lives, they are often referred to as “lazy” or “unmotivated,” said Black in an article on MentalHealth.com.

The other type of stress is distress, which is a type of stress that causes many people to be irritable and sometimes downright angry. This happens there is too much stress, and it no longer serves as a motivator.

“You can think of this as when there is a combination of stressors and things just keep piling up. One day, the person does not know how to handle it anymore and there is an outburst of anger,” Black explained.

Simply put, consistent stress that continuously increases can result in a person having an aggressive breakdown.

