Sarawak Tribune Mistakes Al-Jazeera Journalist For Militant, Apologises For “Barbaric” Headline

East Malaysian newspaper Sarawak Tribune recently published an article with the headline “Militant Using Press Cover Eliminated” without realising that the “militant” was actually Al-Jazeera journalist Anas Al-Sharif.

The paper has since issued an apology over the mistake.

“We sincerely apologise to the family, colleagues, and friends of Anas Al-Sharif, as well as our readers and the media community over any difficulties caused.

“We also would like to emphasise that we strongly stand against the killing of journalists and suppresion of media at any place in the world,” it said.

Anas, who is a well-known reporter providing news coverage in war-torn Gaza, was killed in action along with several other members of the media in a targeted attack by Israel forces on a camp that housed journalists in Gaza last Sunday (10 August).

The late Anas left behind his wife and two children.

Anas was among four other members of the media killed in the attack

According to Middle-Eastern news outlet Al-Jazeera, the attack on the camp just outside the main doors of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza claimed the lives of their correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh; cameramen Ibrahim Zaher and Mohammed Noufal; freelance cameraman Momen Aliwa and freelance journalist Mohammed al-Khalidi.

The Al-Jazeera media network condemned the attacks as “a clear and planned attacked on freedom of press”.

“This attack comes amid the devastating humanitarian impact of the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, including the massacre of civilians, forced starvation, and the destruction of entire communities,” the network said.

“The order to kill Anas Al-Sharif, one of the bravest journalists in Gaza, along with his colleagues, is a desperate attempt to silence the voices that are exposing the plans for the imminent seizure and occupation of Gaza,” it added.

Allegations of Zionism

Admitting to the article of Anas’ death not meeting high standards of accuracy, the Sarawak Tribune has denied allegations of promoting Zionist narratives.

“We strongly deny these allegations. Sarawak Tribune has never and will never once support or promote any agenda that affects the rights, dignity, and safety of journalists or the innocent public, no matter their nationality, ethnicity, or religion,” it said.

The newspaper also informed that it will take steps in preventing any repeats of the mistake, with the steps being: To verify multiple sources for news related to conflict; implement additional fact-checking measures before publication and provide further training to editorial teams on reporting in high-risk and sensitive contexts.

Meanwhile, local non-government organisation (NGO) Penang4Palestine expressed their anger towards the Sarawak Tribune and said the report has tainted the reputation of local media, urging them to make another public apology.

The NGO’s chairman, MS Anuar Mahmod, also urged the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take action against the news outlet which published a one-sided narrative that could compromise public interest and the country’s reputation.

“History will judge how journalists and media organisations choose to report — or distort — the truth when faced with humanitarian crises.

“P4P stands firmly with all journalists who risk their lives to report the truth, and insists that journalists are not targets of war — they are protectors of facts and the voice of the people,” he said.

