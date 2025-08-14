Rafizi’s Wife Receives Threatening Messages, Investigations Ongoing

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli’s son, aged 12, was attacked and injected with a syringe yesterday at a shopping mall in Putrajaya.

Currently, his son has not shown any immediate effects and has been discharged from the hospital. The boy is reportedly in high spirits and has returned to school.

During a press conference, Rafizi said he believes the attack on his son might be due to a a meeting he had last week with a group of whistleblowers regarding a scandal.

His wife received two threatening WhatsApp messages, the first at 1.12am on 14 August and the second at 11.02am.

The first message reads, ‘’Diam, andai teruskan AIDS’’ (Shut up, if you continue, AIDS). The second message was the same but accompanied by three syringe emojis.

Rafizi believes there are three possible contents of the injection: drugs or poison, a form of virus, or water.

His son will have to go through repeated blood and full medical tests for at least six months to rule out any possibility of a virus being injected.

Rafizi added he thinks the perpertrators believe he would be easier to influence by attacking his wife and child. Since he only has one child, going after his son might persuade his wife to influence his decision regarding the whistleblower case.

Rafizi said he would leave the details about who was involved to the police.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed deep concern regarding the attack on Rafizi’s son and extended his well-wishes to the family.

Calling the attack a ‘’malicious and treacherous attempt,’’ Anwar added he has contacted Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail to ensure the matter is thoroughly investigated without delay.

