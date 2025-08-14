Japanese Influencer In Malaysia Claims Family Received Death Threat From Ramen Restaurant Owner

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kaz Fula, a Japanese influencer based in Malaysia, claimed that his family has received death threats from a ramen restaurant owner here, who’s also Japanese.

The ramen restaurant owner has been charged for domestic violence in 2023. He currently claimed that Japanese influencers and people in Malaysia have caused him loss in ramen sales and profits. This belief allegedly led him to threaten and blackmail others.

Kaz claimed the restaurant owner is using fake profiles online to harass people with fake stories, issuing death threats, and even asking for money for help.

Kaz said he felt sad and ashamed to see this kind of behaviour and violence from a fellow Japanese person in Malaysia. He shared he has reported the issue to the police and the embassy.

However, he implored the public to help spread the word and report to local authorities because his family’s safety is not certain. He also advised the public to report the fake profiles allegedly used by the restaurant owner.

What has the ramen restaurant owner claimed?

Some of those posts are still up on the ramen restaurant owner’s Instagram profile. The owner posted on 19 July that he would ban all Japanese residents in Malaysia from dining in his establishments. He claimed he was bullied by these people and has had enough.

In another post on 12 August, he claimed a Japanese resident in Malaysia with a Dato title has threatened him and his staff so he swore to expose the Dato’s alleged illegal dealings in the country.

Today (14 August), he posted that he’s leaving Malaysia for Okinawa and will be closing down all his ramen outlets. He’s concerned about his local staff losing their jobs and asked if there are companies willing to hire them. In his last post, he said he would return in five years time due to Malaysian laws.

