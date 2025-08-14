From “Sudden Death” To Inquest: The Tragedy Of Sabah Student Zara Qairina

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 17 July, 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha was confirmed dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

She was taken to the hospital after being found with severe injuries and unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar at 4am on 16 July. Her death was initially classified as sudden death.

The nature of her death stirred curiosity and speculation among the public. Zara’s body was buried without a post-mortem examination but was later exhumed at her mother’s request so an autopsy could be conducted.

During the press conference that was held yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar said the victim died due to severe traumatic brain injury with hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (brain injuries due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain). The injuries sustained were consistent with a fall.

He told reporters that a task force has been set up on 11 August. It’s comprised of Kumar himself and his two deputies, as well as officers from D11 and D5, and psychologists.

The task force’s initial investigation found that the investigating officer failed to request a post-mortem examination. Kumar promised the officer and their superior will face disciplinary action.

Additionally, Kumar shared the victim’s mother did sign a consent form issued by the hospital not to carry out a post-mortem at the time out of shock and panic. The form was also signed by the pathologist and the investigating officer.

On 1 August, the victim’s mother requested her daughter’s body be exhumed to allow a post-mortem to be conducted in pursuit of answers and justice.

The post-mortem examination was carried out on 10 August by four pathologists, including a Forensic Pathology Consultant from Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang, Selangor. A lawyer and three police officers observed the eight-hour post-mortem process.

On 13 August, the Attorney General’s Chambers decided to hold an inquest into the death of Zara Qairina after reviewing the investigation report submitted by the police.

The inquest’s purpose is to determine the cause and circumstances of her death, including whether any criminal elements were involved in Zara Qairina’s death. In simpler terms, the police will investigate what caused or prompted Zara to fall from such heights which led to her death.

The process will be conducted by the Coroner’s Court independently and transparently in accordance to the law under subsection 339(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593).

Meanwhile, police have provided psychological intervention to 124 SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha students who were traumatised by the incident.

While the investigations are ongoing, the police advised the public not to speculate and spread unfounded claims.

Kumar said one such rumour claimed that Zara was forced into a washing machine. He shared that a 39-year-old woman was arrested in Rawang last week for spreading false information and she has since been released on police bail.

Moving forward, all official findings and updates about Zara Qairina’s case will come from Kumar and Bukit Aman.

