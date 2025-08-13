[Watch] Knife-Wielding Woman Goes On Rampage After Traffic Accident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video of a woman wielding a knife in the middle of a busy road has gone viral. The incident is believed to have taken place at a busy intersection in Kajang.

It is a believed that the woman was involved in a road accident, and later brandished a knife and began approaching motorcyclists on the road to attack them.

Several men tried to stop her but with no success.

She then ran into a nearby mall before being subdued inside a dessert shop. At this point, she appears to have lost her knife and was screaming at everyone around her.

At time of press, the identity of the woman has not been confirmed.

The video has also been widely circulated on WhatsApp.

Stay tuned for updates.

