Teachers May Face Jail Time If Caught Smoking Or Vaping In School

Teachers who smoke or vape may soon have to be more conscious about their habit, especially when they are on school premises.

Ministry of Education (MoE) minister Fadhlina Sidek recently said that teachers who are caught vaping or smoking on school premises may face a fine of RM10,000 or jailed up to two years in the near future.

In a report by The Star, Fadhlina was quoted saying “Teachers found vaping or smoking within school premises may be fined up to RM10,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, in accordance with the Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2024” in a written reply to Padang Terap member of Parliament Nurul Amin Hamid.

Nurul Amin had asked the (education) ministry to state the measures taken to curb the culture of vaping among school students, alleging that some teachers were openly vaping.

MoE is working to impose a ban on all forms of smoking and vaping

Fadhlina said her ministry was also in the process of amending the Education (Student Discipline) Regulations to include a ban on smoking, which covers all forms of cigarettes, devices, electronic tools and liquids related to vape.

“This new amendment is in line with the enforcement of the Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2024, which was gazetted by the Health Ministry on 1 October, 2024.

This prohibition includes the sale of vape products to those under the age of 18 and enforcement actions against premises selling vape within 40 meters of a school boundaru or fence,” she said.

The government has been considering a nationwide ban on vape

Researchers say vaping is less harmful than smoking, but is still unsafe.

In late July, news outlets reported a government proposal to impose a nationwide ban on the use and sale of e-cigarettes or vapes.

In an article by the New Straits Times dated 28 July, Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that a special committee from the health ministry will propose the ban to address the abuse of electronic cigarettes.

At time of press, several states across Malaysia have banned the sale of e-cigarettes. The states include: Johor, Terengganu, Kelantan, and Perlis.

Kedah has not issued an outright ban on e-cigarette sales yet, but it has decided to stop renewing business licences for vape retailers as their licences expire. Free Malaysia Today reported earlier that Kedah vape traders were told to cease their operations by December.

Meanwhile, the Penang state government is open to banning vape sales and is actively monitoring the implementation of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, according to a Bernama report dated 21 May.

The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) is a legislative law enacted to regulate the sale, advertising, and promotion of all smoking products, including e-cigarettes and vapes.

It came into effect on 1 October 2024, with a key focus on protecting individuals under 18 from accessing said products.

Statistics on smokers in Malaysia (2022)

A report by anti-smoking foundation Global Action to End Smoking stated that in 2022, an estimated 6 million people aged 15 years and older were tobacco product users in Malaysia.

In 2017, nearly 14 percent of youths in Malaysia aged 13 to 17 were current cigarette smokers.

Statistics show that younger male Malaysians are more likely to smoke compared to femaes.

Tobacco products cannot be sold to individuals younger than 18 years of age in Malaysia.

Individual violaters would face a fine of up to RM20,000, a prison sentence of up to one year, or both. Subsequent offenses can lead to a fine of up to RM30,000, a prison sentence of up to two years, or both.

For corporate bodies the penalties are even steeper, with fines potentially ranging from RM20,000 to RM100,000 for the first offence and imprisonment of up to two years, or both. Repeat offences for corporations can result in fines between RM50,000 and RM300,00 and imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

These penalties are outlined in Act 852.

