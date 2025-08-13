Rafizi Advises Fadhlina Not To Involve Students In Birthday Wish To PMX

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli shared his view regarding education minister Fadhlina Sidek for asking students to shout “Selamat Hari Jadi PMX’’ and ‘’We Love You PMX.’’

The incident was recorded on video during Kursus Kepimpinan Generasi Madani Program Matrikulasi 2025 on 10 August, also Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s birthday.

Pandan MP Rafizi said politics has no place in schools and advised Fadhlina not to mix her personal interests with children’s education.

Rafizi said she should not have done that because it might set a precedent for the following education ministers to do the same.

He explained that a simple statement from her would have sufficed to show her loyalty and love for the prime minister without involving students.

He added he also practiced caution when he visited schools as a member of the parliament because he didn’t want to mix politics and education together.

Due to Fadhlina’s actions, he believes PKR members lost the rights to criticise other politicians who visit schools and bring political messages with them.

Opinions from the public are still split: some believe it’s a non-issue that’s being blown out of proportion while others think it’s high time to stop the culture of kissing up to higher ups.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.