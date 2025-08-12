Malaysian Professor Explains How Overreacting To Flag Blunders Only Breeds Fear

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In light of the flag fiascos recently, socio-political expert Professor Dr Mohamad Tajuddin Mohamad Rasdi said in a YouTube video that he is afraid and sad to raise the Jalur Gemilang in his home and car this National Day. He has also advised his family not to put up flags this year.

Tajuddin shared that we were supposed to love our flag with pride but the current reactions to those who made mistakes regarding the flag have become a political tool to attack others and incite hatred in one another.

He added that there are people who accuse those who made mistakes with the flag as traitors and disloyal to the country.

Due to the strong reactions, Tajuddin said he has a great fear of putting up flags for Merdeka this year.

He asked what happens when a ‘’stupid’’ person sees the flag with minor errors on his car or outside his home and without asking for an explanation, decides to make the issue viral online and gain views.

Tajuddin said the comments would come in and claim all sorts of things about him and the unfounded claims would cause big problems for his family as well. He added the issue would also serve as an excuse for a politician or two to use to attack other races and divide us all further.

He believes it’s better not to put up the flags to prevent these potential issues and to protect the harmony in the country.

He admitted that it’s not a good sentiment to have during this Merdeka and Malaysia Day because it should be a time of celebration. However, the negative attitudes of some people preying on innocent people who made simple mistakes regarding the flag have taken out the joy from everyone.

Tajuddin also posed a question, “Are we honouring the people of this country or are we honouring a piece of cloth or the poster?” He said what makes Malaysia is the people and not the flag; the idea that all races are united under the concept of Malaysia and pursuing common goals despite our different cultures.

He explained that those who harp on the flag issue are displaying false patriotism. He described these people as opportunists who are not interested in protecting the country. Tajuddin believes the flag is supposed to unite everyone but these bad hats have destroyed the morale of our own people.

Moving forward, he reminded people to practice compassion, tolerance, and courtesy (adab) when others make mistakes like the recent flag blunders.

Tajuddin’s sentiment is shared by many who fear the Jalur Gemilang they fly outside their homes will be sabotaged by others.

The flags could be blown the wrong way by the wind but someone with ill intentions might create a different narrative and get similar thinking people to attack the innocent person.

Despite Tajuddin’s explanations, some have a hard time understanding the fear the recent reactions to flag blunders have resulted.

Dare not put up Jalur Gemilang this yr which I have been doing for past 21yrs.

Fear to be called up for whatever reason,like too old,dirty due to exposure,the wind blow the flag upside down,not upright enough,etc.

So won’t put up this yr not unpatriotic but fear of being charged. — Lee Hwa Beng (@hwabeng) August 10, 2025

We know how to put up the flag but mistakes do happen which are not intentional and we will be arrested because the "patriotic" will never accept our apology. So it is better to lock up the flag — Steven Liew (@StevenLiew7170) August 10, 2025

Saya takut ada orang sabotage atau angin tiup rosak tanpa saya tahu. — Lee Hwa Beng (@hwabeng) August 11, 2025

it is interesting..



coz bendera koyak n lusuh r everywhere (flown by all races n businesses) no one actually bats an eye



its always on bendera terbalik

.. for some unknown reason, u almost never hear it happened made by indians.. or malays.. or borneons..



not sure why 🤔 — abolish UNSC veto (@janggut34544893) August 11, 2025

Exactly, ppl say “oh its so simple” when clearly 99% an accident (eg. Faulty equipment, wind, genuine mistake). Why would anyone invite trouble into a simple flag issue? When so many ppl from diff bg have made mistakes, its always the msian minorities being bashed for it the most — Anxious for Msia (@anxioustapir) August 11, 2025

Simple things can cause a mistake, you ever tripped while walking? Typo a message?



Politicians who use 3R blow this issue out of proportion.



Raising the flag properly is important, but this mistake like every other action is 1% of 99% perfectly hung flags. — Anxious for Msia (@anxioustapir) August 11, 2025

