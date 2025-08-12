TRP
Malaysian Professor Explains How Overreacting To Flag Blunders Only Breeds Fear
Malaysian Professor Explains How Overreacting To Flag Blunders Only Breeds Fear

Analyst Prof Tajuddin Rasdi said he would not fly the flag this year in case of potential sabotage and having it made into a political tool to incite hatred of other races.

August 12, 2025

In light of the flag fiascos recently, socio-political expert Professor Dr Mohamad Tajuddin Mohamad Rasdi said in a YouTube video that he is afraid and sad to raise the Jalur Gemilang in his home and car this National Day. He has also advised his family not to put up flags this year.

Tajuddin shared that we were supposed to love our flag with pride but the current reactions to those who made mistakes regarding the flag have become a political tool to attack others and incite hatred in one another.

He added that there are people who accuse those who made mistakes with the flag as traitors and disloyal to the country.

Due to the strong reactions, Tajuddin said he has a great fear of putting up flags for Merdeka this year.

He asked what happens when a ‘’stupid’’ person sees the flag with minor errors on his car or outside his home and without asking for an explanation, decides to make the issue viral online and gain views.

Tajuddin said the comments would come in and claim all sorts of things about him and the unfounded claims would cause big problems for his family as well. He added the issue would also serve as an excuse for a politician or two to use to attack other races and divide us all further.

He believes it’s better not to put up the flags to prevent these potential issues and to protect the harmony in the country.

He admitted that it’s not a good sentiment to have during this Merdeka and Malaysia Day because it should be a time of celebration. However, the negative attitudes of some people preying on innocent people who made simple mistakes regarding the flag have taken out the joy from everyone.

Tajuddin also posed a question, “Are we honouring the people of this country or are we honouring a piece of cloth or the poster?” He said what makes Malaysia is the people and not the flag; the idea that all races are united under the concept of Malaysia and pursuing common goals despite our different cultures.

He explained that those who harp on the flag issue are displaying false patriotism. He described these people as opportunists who are not interested in protecting the country. Tajuddin believes the flag is supposed to unite everyone but these bad hats have destroyed the morale of our own people.

Moving forward, he reminded people to practice compassion, tolerance, and courtesy (adab) when others make mistakes like the recent flag blunders.

Tajuddin’s sentiment is shared by many who fear the Jalur Gemilang they fly outside their homes will be sabotaged by others.

The flags could be blown the wrong way by the wind but someone with ill intentions might create a different narrative and get similar thinking people to attack the innocent person.

Despite Tajuddin’s explanations, some have a hard time understanding the fear the recent reactions to flag blunders have resulted.

