Kepala Batas Hardware Shop Owner Arrested Over Upside Down Jalur Gemilang Incident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On Sunday (10 August), police arrested a 59-year-old hardware store owner in Kepala Batas, Penang over an upside down Jalur Gemilang incident.

The incident was caught on video, which then went viral. The man in the video was allegedly measuring the length of an iron pole and didn’t realise the flag had been installed upside down on the pole. The shopowner later claimed he immediately rectified the issue upon realising the error.

READ MORE: Treat Our Beloved Jalur Gemilang Right – It’s More Than Just A Piece Of Cloth

READ MORE: Fly And Display The ‘Jalur Gemilang’ Correctly This National Day

Police are investigating an incident involving a man holding the Jalur Gemilang upside down in front of a shop, as seen in a viral video.



Earlier, the shop owner in Penang apologised, explaining it was accidental while measuring an iron pole and that he quickly corrected it.… pic.twitter.com/wV3EM3wioY — BFM News (@NewsBFM) August 10, 2025

Nevertheless, the damage was done because someone recorded the incident and spread it online. Acting Penang police chief Alwi Zainal Abidin said that the police received 16 reports nationwide over the incident, including 12 coming from Penang.

According to Malay Mail, some reports came from several non-governmental organisations and political parties, including Bertam state assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Free Malaysia Today noted that it’s the sixth flag-related incident since January and the second case of improper handling of flags this month.

Most recently, SJKC Chung Hua in Port Dickson got into hot waters after flying the Jalur Gemilang upside down. The school rectified it upon realising the error but the matter made national news.

Back in May, Terengganu PAS put up the Jalur Gemilang with an 11-pointed star and 12 alternating red and white stripes.

The Jalur Gemilang has 14 points on its star and 14 alternating red and white stripes to represent the 13 states of the Malaysian Federation and the Federal Territories.

READ MORE: KPM Staff Behind Jalur Gemilang Error In SPM Report Identified

READ MORE: Kwong Wah Yit Poh’s Jalur Gemilang Blunder – Digital Billboard Mistake Or Newspaper Error?

READ MORE: Sin Chew Daily Apologises For Printing Jalur Gemilang Without Crescent Moon

What has been the public’s response?

While the matter has triggered the usual racist rhetoric online, especially on Twitter, the issue has also caused some people to fear flying the Jalur Gemilang in public. They fear ill-intentioned groups will sabotage the flag based on minor issues and claim the other party purposely flew the flag wrong.

Meanwhile, the issue has also sparked a discussion on what’s the right way to respond when we see someone flying a flag the wrong way up whether by acciddent or intentionally.

A Twitter user said they would rather inform the person directly and resolve it there and then because he doesn’t crave social media validation. However, some believe the matter should be reported to the police because they see the issue as a crime.

Why just pick on him when there were many cases before this? Just issue a warning and a compound over it but why arrest him and make the incident so big that scare the Rakyat from showing respect in hoisting the Jalur Gemilang. — Calvin Lee (@usprotec) August 11, 2025

Dare not put up Jalur Gemilang this yr which I have been doing for past 21yrs.

Fear to be called up for whatever reason,like too old,dirty due to exposure,the wind blow the flag upside down,not upright enough,etc.

So won’t put up this yr not unpatriotic but fear of being charged. — Lee Hwa Beng (@hwabeng) August 10, 2025

Such a big crime. I'm not gonna any flag especially Malaysian sometimes you were to make mistake and up in jail or death sentence — Mudzaffar Ramli (@MudzaffarR) August 10, 2025

If I saw anywhere the flag being hoisted up side down, would just tell the party/person involved directly and it can be settled within few minutes.



Cz I'm not craving for social media validation. https://t.co/gz2J8ustDF — Sathish Sarma 🇲🇾 I'm Malaysian. (@SathishSarma) August 10, 2025

For politicians who strive using racism, that's a jackpot. — DengarKata (@dengar_kata) August 10, 2025

I wouldn't. I would just wait for the police to be involved because how the fuck are you so stupid that you let a flag hang upside down. It's fucking 2025. — projectplight (@pwaizer) August 11, 2025

I read the replies on this. The intense craving for punishment is disturbing. — Zmeera (@zestymeera) August 11, 2025

People make mistakes. Just correct them will do unless you have proof they have done it on purpose. Anyway, I wonder you will burn down this Tadika pic.twitter.com/Ob7nSeqDzT — Steven Liew (@StevenLiew7170) August 11, 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.