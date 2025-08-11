TRP
Now Reading
Kepala Batas Hardware Shop Owner Arrested Over Upside Down Jalur Gemilang Incident
TRP
TRP

Kepala Batas Hardware Shop Owner Arrested Over Upside Down Jalur Gemilang Incident

A hardware store owner in Kepala Batas, Penang was arrested after a man was seen on video holding a pole with the Jalur Gemilang upside down outside his shop.

by
August 11, 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On Sunday (10 August), police arrested a 59-year-old hardware store owner in Kepala Batas, Penang over an upside down Jalur Gemilang incident.

The incident was caught on video, which then went viral. The man in the video was allegedly measuring the length of an iron pole and didn’t realise the flag had been installed upside down on the pole. The shopowner later claimed he immediately rectified the issue upon realising the error.

READ MORE: Treat Our Beloved Jalur Gemilang Right – It’s More Than Just A Piece Of Cloth

READ MORE: Fly And Display The ‘Jalur Gemilang’ Correctly This National Day

Nevertheless, the damage was done because someone recorded the incident and spread it online. Acting Penang police chief Alwi Zainal Abidin said that the police received 16 reports nationwide over the incident, including 12 coming from Penang.

According to Malay Mail, some reports came from several non-governmental organisations and political parties, including Bertam state assemblyman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

Free Malaysia Today noted that it’s the sixth flag-related incident since January and the second case of improper handling of flags this month.

Most recently, SJKC Chung Hua in Port Dickson got into hot waters after flying the Jalur Gemilang upside down. The school rectified it upon realising the error but the matter made national news.

Back in May, Terengganu PAS put up the Jalur Gemilang with an 11-pointed star and 12 alternating red and white stripes.

The Jalur Gemilang has 14 points on its star and 14 alternating red and white stripes to represent the 13 states of the Malaysian Federation and the Federal Territories.

READ MORE: KPM Staff Behind Jalur Gemilang Error In SPM Report Identified

READ MORE: Kwong Wah Yit Poh’s Jalur Gemilang Blunder – Digital Billboard Mistake Or Newspaper Error?

READ MORE: Sin Chew Daily Apologises For Printing Jalur Gemilang Without Crescent Moon

What has been the public’s response?

While the matter has triggered the usual racist rhetoric online, especially on Twitter, the issue has also caused some people to fear flying the Jalur Gemilang in public. They fear ill-intentioned groups will sabotage the flag based on minor issues and claim the other party purposely flew the flag wrong.

Meanwhile, the issue has also sparked a discussion on what’s the right way to respond when we see someone flying a flag the wrong way up whether by acciddent or intentionally.

A Twitter user said they would rather inform the person directly and resolve it there and then because he doesn’t crave social media validation. However, some believe the matter should be reported to the police because they see the issue as a crime.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd