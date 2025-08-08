London Tube vs MRT: British Couple Say MRT Is So Much Better

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A backpacking couple who makes travel vlogs recently stopped in Kuala Lumpur and as many of us know, getting around is easy with RapidKL’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT).

Joel and Charlotte posted a video on TikTok to share their experience on taking the MRT, and what they think of it compared to the London Underground transit system.

“We’re about to take the MRT into Kuala Lumpur, so we thought we’d take you with us to show you the differences between the MRT and the London Underground,” Joel said.

The couple highlighted the MRT’s ticketing system, where commuters have to purchase a token at a digital kiosk or use a Touch ‘N Go card to get to the train platforms.

After getting into a train car, Charlotte showed viewers the women-only coach, and then pointed out a digital screen that shows the route and stops for the line they were on.

“They also have these screens, so it makes it a lot easier to navigate your way around compared to London,” Charlotte said.

Joel then mentions how the MRT’s trains are driverless, and jokes about how we don’t have to worry about train drivers going on strike every other week.

Next, he showed viewers that there’s no need to “mind the gap” since there are no gaps between the train and the platform. While he was on the topic of safety, Joel also noted that there are glass barriers on the platform so people couldn’t fall onto the train tracks.

“It’s so much cleaner, so much tidier than London Underground. And it has aircond. What did we pay? 50p (RM2.84) each? It’s amazing,” he said.

What is the London Undergound really like compared to the MRT?

The London Underground — affectionately called the Tube — is one of the oldest and most iconic metro systems in the world. It began operation in 1863 and now spans 11 lines with over 270 stations, covering both central and greater London. It is famous for it’s deep-level tunnels, the instantly recognisable logo, and the “mind the gap” announcement.

Despite its age, it’s constantly being modernised, with upgrades like contactless payment and new air-conditioned trains. However, some lines still suffer from narrow tunnels, limited accessibility, and occasional delays — partly a result of the system’s 19th-century origins.

Tube stations in London still don’t have protective barriers that prevent commuters from falling onto the tracks by accident or otherwise.

Referring to Joel’s comment on the digital route maps, London’s tube trains do have printed route maps inside its coaches on their older trains. New trains on lines like the Jubilee, Circle, Metropolitan, and Elizabeth lines now have digital displays that light up the next stations and show your position along the route.

However, to see the full iconic Tube map, you’ll more often find it posted in stations rather than inside the train itself.

Latest London Underground tube map.

By comparison, the MRT is a modern system launched in 2017, starting with the Kajang Line and expanding with the Putrajaya Line. Built with contemporary standards from the start, it boasts wide platforms, fully air-conditioned trains, modern signalling systems, and better accessibility features like lifts and escalators at every station.

So, even though London’s network is far larger and denser, covering a sprawling city, the MRT has a head start in modern features and is also growing rapidly.

