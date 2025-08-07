Repairman Refuses To Fix Refrigerator Because It May Have Stored Pork, Client Takes The Situation Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysians on social media platform Threads are divided over a viral post where a man shared his interaction with a refrigerator repairman who refused to come over and fix his fridge after finding out that the client is non-Muslim.

According to a screenshot shared by Merlin Choo, the handyman he sought to hire declined the job because he assumed that the refrigerator might have been used to store pork, which Muslims are forbidden to consume. Some staunch Muslims would also avoid handling any kitchen equipment that may have touched swine meat.

In the conversation, Merlin shared his address with the repairman and asked when he would be available to come over to fix his fridge.

The repairman responded politely “Sorry boss I need to ask.. is this a Malay home?”, to which Merlin replied “Chinese. Is that okay?”.

“It (the fridge) has stored pork meat.. I can’t boss.. sorry,” the repairman said.

The situation sparked a debate in the comments section

Malaysians argued over whether the repairman was being racist or the client was not being respectful towards the handyman’s loyalty and dedication to his faith.

Some admitted to seeing nothing wrong with the repairman’s decision to refuse the job despite being non-Muslims themselves, while others pointed out that the repairman refused the job politely and even apologised to Merlin.

However, a few individuals are convinced that the repairman is being discriminatory for not accepting a job from a non-Muslim customer.

There were some who did argue from a practical standpoint, suggesting that the repairman could wear gloves to work on the refrigerator. One person also wondered if the repairman was being overzealous since he won’t be eating or touching any pork while working on the fridge.

Many also accused Merlin of attempting to stir racial disharmony by sharing the conversation he had with the repairman to the public.

What are your thoughts on the situation? Was the repairman being discriminatory in his services? Or was the customer being dismissive of another person’s faith?

