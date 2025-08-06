Man Fears For Life, Claims Family Out To Kill Him For Insurance Money

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As shown in a viral video, an Indian Muslim man recently claimed his family had sent two men to kill him after they registered for an insurance policy under his name.

The distressed man pleaded for help from the public in the LRT while pointing out two men who were allegedly following him. He also showed the police report he lodged to others on the train.

In the police report dated 5 August 2025, he claimed a friend informed him his family had taken out an insurance policy under his name.

He allegedly knows nothing of the details of the insurance policy taken and shared his relationship with his family is strained.

He stated that he doesn’t want the insurance payout to go to his family when he dies but wants the fund channelled to zakat instead.

Is it real or fake?

Some sympathised with the man because there have been news reports of families killing one of their own to collect the insurance money. Sometimes, similar insurance scams are run by syndicates by tricking poorer or illiterate family members into signing documents they don’t understand.

On the other hand, some voiced scepticism and believed the man could be suffering from a condition like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. However, others said they changed their minds about this after seeing the two men, allegedly following the scared victim, staring at the victim on the train.

Hopefully, the terrified man gets the help he needs to get out of his nightmare, real or imagined.

