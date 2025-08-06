Khairul Aming Drops New Nyet Product, Only Allows FPX For Payments

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Celebrity chef and self-made entrepreneur Khairul Aming recently announced a giveaway to the first five customers who purchases five packets of his new Rendang Nyet Berapi.

The prize is an all expense paid trip to New Zealand in October with Khairul himself, and winners may also bring along a plus one with them.

In a video announcing the giveaway, Khairul mentions a catch regarding the payment method for his new product — buyers can only pay via FPX online payment and not with a credit card or e-wallet.

He never explicitly said why the payment is restricted to only that method, but social media users shared their theories on why the entrepreneur is doing so.

It might be to block scalpers from hoarding the product and sabotaging the prize giveaway

Social media users who saw Khairul’s giveaway announcement video have sung praises about his decision to make everyone pay for the Rendang Nyet Berapi product using only the FPX online payment method.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) said “Not enough people are talking about how genius it is that Khairul Aming is only allowing FPX online banking and not credit card or e-wallet for his new Rendang Nyet launch. This isn’t random. It’s lowkey 4D chess”.

“I believe KA knows what Malaysians have been through. Remember the MCR concert ticket fiasco? Bots & scalpers hoarded everything, real fans were left empty handed, and resale prices went wild. He’s making sure that doesn’t happen here,” she added.

She then illustrated what allowing only FPX could potentially mean, as the method requires real-time payment from a verified Malaysian bank account.

She explained that FPX is harder to exploit with bots and fake accounts, compared to credit cards and e-wallets.

Rendang Nyet Berapi drops this Friday, stand a chance to win a trip to New Zealand

Fans of Khairul’s spicy Nyet products will be facing a battle to get their hands on his new Rendang Nyet Berapi this Friday (8 August). A rendang twist on his OG Sambal Nyet Berapi condiment, many are excited to try the new delicacy Malaysia’s beloved online chef is launching soon.

On top of that, the first five to purchase five of the latest Nyet product will be treated to a trip to New Zealand with Khairul himself.

Khairul mentioned that the destination will be the south island of New Zealand, and activities will include cooking (obviously) with him. The trip will also include road trips to enjoy New Zealand’s breathtakingly beautiful scenery and vistas.

Another purpose of the trip is to help strengthen ties between Malaysia and New Zealand, as Khairul mentioned in the video.

Last year, Khairul had the opportunity to meet with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon when the latter was here for an official visit. During the meeting, Khairul introduced Luxon to Malaysian delicacies such as nasi lemak and roti jala.

So, here are the deets on how to win the trip to New Zealand with Khairul:

Rendang Nyet Berapi goes on sale on Friday 8 August at 9pm on Khairul’s TikTok Live session. The first five customers to purchase five packets of Rendang Nyet Berapi wins the trip to New Zealand. Purchasing can only be done via FPX Online Banking — all major banks are accepted including Maybank, CIMB, Bank Islam etc. Payments with credit card or e-wallets will not be available for purchasing Rendang Nyet Berapi.

Khairul reminds all customers that the trip will only be won by whoever is the quickest to buy five packets of his new product, and humorously advises everyone to set their alarms before 9pm on Friday.

