GrabCar Mandarin Driven By 1.4 Million China Tourists, But Feature On Pause For Now

Some Malaysians found something new to be unhappy about today and this time it was a feature on the GrabCar application.

Aside from the ability to choose vehicle categories when booking a ride, Grab added an option for customers to select a driver that is fluent in Mandarin, at a pricier rate, of course.

Reacting to the (unnecessary) outcry, Grab issued a statement to say the feature is now on pause.

But why was it there to begin with? Simple: Numbers don’t lie.

GrabCar Mandarin was an experiment because data showed 1.4 million China tourists visited Malaysia between January and April 2025.

“This experiment was crucial to test the sustainability and demand among tourists, as we work towards introducing support for other additional languages,” Grab said.

GrabCar Mandarin was just the company testing an expansion of their language-based ride types, to cater to the needs of tourists visiting Malaysia.

“We have since paused the experiment to review our findings and to plan for future rollout of other language-ride offerings that are not only guided by tourism data, but also through an internally-conducted language-proficiency survey with our driver-partners community.”

Once operational, the language-based service will be open for sign-up to all qualified Grab drivers, regardless of background.

“We value all the feedback that was shared with us and will continue engaging with our community as we explore additional earning opportunities for driver-partners. We remain committed to building an inclusive platform that supports national goals and the livelihoods of our partners, while catering to the needs of consumers.”

