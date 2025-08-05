“You’re Only Embarrasing Yourselves” – Mixed Marriage Couple Hits Back At Racists Commenting On Their Baby

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The year is 2025. Yet, there are still individuals who insist on making harsh comments about other people’s skin colour.

Fila, a Malay woman, and her husband Adama, a man of African descent, are no strangers to snide comments people make about their relationship.

“From the first day that we got married until today, we’ve been criticised by others daily. But we don’t care. They can say whatever they want,” she said.

Here’s an idea of the kinds of inappropriate comments they’ve received in the past:

However the straw that broke the camel’s back was when they were blessed with a child, and certain colourist individuals began turning their tongues against the infant as well.

“The attacks have reached our child who is innocent, small, and still a baby. So you know when it comes to a child, parents will get sensitive,” Fila added.

People have called the baby “orang minyak” and suggested that it may not be Adama’s child

The couple shares a few of the horrid comments they’ve received about their baby Assara throughout the video, exposing social media users who appear to have no qualms about making racist remarks about a child.

“That’s great, you got an ‘Orang Minyak’ baby,” one social media user said.

Another individual said “That’s not your husband’s child, they don’t look alike”, while another suggested they run a DNA test on the baby.

“Why do you guys have to say that? That’s not nice,” Adama said before explaining how he and Fila took seven years to have the baby, and finally had Assara through in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

Regarding the baby’s skin colour, the couple displayed comments about how their child would look better if she had lighter skin.

“If it’s dark, it’s not pretty at all because the colour of the skin is what makes the body look clean and nice. Be grateful the child is not pitch black and follows the mother more,” one TikTok user said.

Adama then expressed how he is happy with Assara, and that he would still be grateful even if she was white, black, yellow or any other colour.

“You think that you are humiliating us, but you are actually humiliating yourselves and your families,” Adama said.

@filadama_camara masuk2 dlm live tiba2 cakap baby anak haram. eh? kau yg perangai mcm haram. nasib taksempat screenshot sbb live kena banned. kalau tak sampai lubang cacing aku cari. ni baru expose skit comment2 biadab. byk lg. yg beriyanya, org dh block tp gigih g comment dkt video org lain pasai anak kami. kisah sgt pasal anak org apahal ♬ original sound – filadama_camara

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.