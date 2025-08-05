Pets Wonderland To Phase Out Sale Of Cats & Dogs In All Outlets

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

About a week ago, Pets Wonderland in Mid Valley faced criticism for allegedly selling malnourished dogs.

People were shocked that the dogs looked skinny and the issue prompted calls to ban the sales of pets in shops.

Pets Wonderland has issued a statement to say they had an extensive dialogue with customers, animal welfare organisations, and its internal teams.

Moving forward, Pets Wonderland promised to phase out the sale of cats and dogs in all of its outlets.

The transition will begin with the Mid Valley KL outlet by the end of August while the full implementation across remaining locations are expected to be accomplished by the year end or sooner.

Pets Wonderland said it’ll ensure these pets are re-homed responsibly and compassionately.

While the transition is underway, Pets Wonderland will continue providing high-quality pet supplies and expert guidance. The company is also partnering up with shelters and rescue organisations to promote adoption efforts.

This is a significant change for us but we believe it marks a meaningful step toward a more kinder and ethical pet industry. Pets Wonderland said in a statement.

The move to eventually stop selling pets was welcomed by animal welfare groups and animal lovers.

Stray Free Foundation shared that social media can drive true change for the voiceless when used the right way.

However, some are still adamant to boycott Pets Wonderland because they’re not convinced the company will keep its word.

