British Man Praises Malaysian Public Hospital For Efficiency & Reasonable Cost

The Malaysian public healthcare system isn’t perfect, but we may not realise that we still have it good.

TikTok user Greg Larcombe, a British guy staying in Malaysia, recently compared the service in a Malaysian public hospital to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

Larcombe shared that he finally went to the local public hospital after getting bitten by a stray cat he tried to rescue.

Since he wasn’t wearing gloves, the cat bit his fingers and his infected knuckles had pus in them. He admitted that he never had a rabies shot before so he had to get them done during his visit to the hospital.

Due to the pus, he had rabies shot injected directly into his fingers. Larcombe jokingly showed his fully tattooed arms and said the pain from the injections were ‘’like tattoos times 1,000.’’

He also had a booster shot on each arm and another follow-up booster a few days after.

Comparing Malaysia and UK healthcare service efficiency

From waiting to get a consultation to waiting to get treated, he spent about four to five hours in the hospital.

While that sounded too long to some, Larcombe said he would have to wait between two and four weeks to get an appointment to see a doctor in the UK.

He added if he were to go to the emergency room in the UK, it might take up to 12 hours or longer before he sees a doctor. Compared to the NHS, the Malaysian public healthcare system was definitely a step up.

Larcombe shared he only paid RM40 for each round of injections, calling it a reasonable price since he was not a Malaysian citizen or resident. For Malaysian citizens or residents, they would need to pay RM1.

After his experience getting treated in the local public hospital, he was impressed by the efficiency and the general communication of all of the people he encountered such as staff, nurses, and doctors at the hospital.

Based on his personal experience, he felt the public healthcare in Malaysia is much more efficient and organised compared to the NHS in the UK right now.

That said, he humorously admitted he hoped he wouldn’t need to return to any hospitals soon.

We should be grateful

His video opened the eyes of some local netizens who realised they should be grateful to have a fairly good public healthcare system.

However, some were shocked to find out people have to wait more than 12 hours to be treated in the UK.

The conversation also led to people sharing how the Malaysian public hospitals have better facilities than private hospitals.

Some locals thanked Larcombe for his honest reviews and praise for the Malaysian public healthcare system.

