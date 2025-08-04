Visit Malaysia Year 2026 Has An Official Drink And It’s A Fine Mix Of Local Flavours

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Visit Malaysia 2026 has its official signature mocktail to welcome guests to Malaysia. Named the Bandung Pandan Spritz, its the creation of our local bartender Muhammad Nadzemi Norihan.

Nadzemi from Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre competed against 30 other bartenders to make the official ‘’welcome drink’’ and emerged as a winner at the Grand Finals of the Signature Mocktail Championship for Visit Malaysia 2026.

The competition was organised by the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) and Mixology Alliance of MFBEA (MAM) with support from Tourism Malaysia.

Bartender Muhammad Nadzemi Norihan stands in the centre with the Bandung Pandan Spritz in hand during the media launch. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The core criteria in the competition is for bartenders to use sustainable Malaysian ingredients and flavours to make their winning mocktails.

The mocktail Bandung Pandan Spritz impressed judges with its fusion of local flavours comprised of rose bandung, coconut, and lychee with added fizz.

During the competition, Nadzemi paired the drink with kuih lapis, explaining that the kuih lapis and the drink flavours represent Malaysia’s multiracial society.

On 31 July, members of the media had a taste of Bandung Pandan Spritz at the media launch in R Bar, Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel.

Nadzemi demonstrated how he made the drink using clarified bandung, lemon concentrate, and coconut lychee cordial. The drink is also garnished with a lychee cradled in a pandan leaf.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Nadzemi shared it took him two weeks to finalise the signature mocktail for Visit Malaysia 2026.

The mocktail is refreshingly smooth and it was fun to have the hints of flavours coming through as you drink it. Although bandung syrup is used, it’s not sickly or overly sweet.

Want to try the Bandung Pandan Spritz for yourself? The Bandung Pandan Spritz will be available in participating hotels soon enough.

Image: Adeline Leong/TRP Bandung Pandan Spritz mocktail

