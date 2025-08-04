Three Content Creators Prank Homeless Man With KFC Chicken Bones, Angry Malaysians Want Action

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what was supposedly an “act of kindness”, three social media content creators decided to give a homeless man free food, but with an insensitive twist.

A recent collaborative post on Instagram by @aluk_777, @olympiccc_555, and @kaijie_666 shows the three boys at a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet enjoying some Original Recipe chicken.

After finishing up their food, they say that the chicken bone will go to waste.

“Don’t waste food. We decided to donate this bone to someone in need,” they said, before packing up their leftover chicken bones with some rice in a wrapper.

The next part of the video shows the trio approaching a homeless man who was sleeping on a walkway. They woke him up to pass him the food and he looked genuinely happy to recieve it, until he opened the wrapper and saw the leftover chicken bones.

The homeless man took the food scraps anyway and thanked the three boys before they went on their way.

Malaysians threw heavy criticism at the content creators and their actions

Many in the comments section of the video shared their criticism and anger towards the three content creators, calling them cruel and insensitive for pranking and humiliating the homeless man.

“You’re not giving alms, you’re humiliating (the homeless man). Beggars are people, not trash cans. You can’t eat leftover bones. This is not kindness but disregard for the basic dignity of people,” one Instagram user said.

A Threads user said “Three people — from filming to editing — and none of them thought there was anything wrong” before tagging the Royal Malaysia Police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Meanwhile, others on social media are calling for the video to be spread to make the authorities aware of their actions.

