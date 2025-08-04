Spritzer Solves Petai Mystery – Water Is Safe For Consumption

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Spritzer Berhad has completed its investigation into claims about its Natural Mineral Water smelling like petai.

After receiving complaints, Spritzer conducted a comprehensive investigation involving detailed internal reviews, independent laboratory testing, and assessments of storage and handling practices.

The findings confirmed that the odour was linked to a temporary and unusual change in the natural substances (constituents) found in the original water source. The unusual smell became noticeable after production and exposure to hot weather during transportation or storage.

The affected bottles come from bottles produced between June and July 2025. Fortunately, samples from exchanges products, tested by independent laboratories, were verified safe for consumption and fully compliant with Malaysia’s Food Act 1983 and Food Regulation 1985.

Spritzer added it has enhanced its filtration process and reinforced daily quality monitoring to ensure consistent quality and assure customers’ continued confidence.

Image: Spritzer and Mardi.

Dr Chuah Chaw Teo, the Research and Development Director of Spritzer, assures all that it was an isolated incident.

Our investigation confirmed that this was an isolated incident caused by naturally occurring constituents and is not related to the safety of our water. We acted swiftly to enhance our filtration process and monitoring protocols to ensure Spritzer continues to deliver its fresh and unique taste, providing ongoing assurance to our customers. Dr Chuah Chaw Teo, the Research and Development Director of Spritzer

Spritzer recognised that the situation may have caused inconvenience to consumers and appreciate their understanding.

The company remains committed to uphold the highest standards of transparency and responsibility to maintain confidence and trust it has built over the years.

Spritzer natural mineral water is sourced from 430 acres of protected, pristine rainforest, bottled through fully automated production facilities, and packaged in 100% recyclable materials.

Products are also tested annually by independent laboratories to confirm they are free from microplastics, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to quality and safety.

For consumers who experienced this issue and require assistance, please contact our customer care team at 1800-88-3111 or info@spritzer.com.my.

