National Report On Lived Experiences Of Women With Disabilities Will Be Out In August 2025

The potential for disability affects every individual; however, the existing infrastructure remains inadequate in effectively supporting those currently experiencing disability.

This is one of the many findings reported in the new “National Report on Monitoring the SDGs at 10 Years: Sexual and Reproductive Health and the Lived Experiences of Women and Individuals Assigned Female at Birth with Disabilities in Malaysia,” launched yesterday at Merdeka Space, Kuala Lumpur.

According to Galen Centre, the latest report investigates the structural, legal, and lived realities surrounding the sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) of disabled women and individuals assigned female at birth in Malaysia.

The report consisted of stories by persons of disablilites who had spoken bravely of their experiences of medical neglect, institutional abandonment, and everyday resilience.

It pointed out deep systemic gaps in services, access, and dignity for persons with disabilities, particularly women and assigned female at birth (AFAB) individuals.

The irony is stark since Malaysia is positioning itself to become a high-income nation within the next couple of years but sidelined persons with disabilities in its national planning.

While Malaysia promised to protect and promote equal rights by ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2010, the reality on the ground paints a sobering picture.

The full official report is set to be released to the public by the end of August 2025.

For an idea of the challenges persons of disabilities go through, check out some of the stories below.

