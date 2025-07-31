Spritzer Addresses Claims Of “Petai” Mineral Water

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Threads user recently found out that he wasn’t the only one who thought the Spritzer mineral water he drank smelled like the strong-smelling petai.

He initially thought it was his bad breath but discovered online that others experienced the same thing when they drank Spritzer mineral water.

Image: @uulamraaja/Threads

The issue caught Spritzer Malaysia’s attention and the company issued a statement. Spritzer apologised to customers for the ‘’unusual smell’’ coming from some of its Natural Mineral Water bottles.

Spritzer shared it has immediately taken necessary action: performing batch tracing, rigorous testing, and audits on handling, storage, and transport practices.

The company reassures the public the affected samples remains safe and investigations are ongoing.

Spritzer also explained that water could absorb odours when stored near strong-smelling items. The public is reminded to store the bottles in a cool, dry place and to finish drinking soon after opening the bottle.

Anyone needing assistance or looking for an exchange can contact 1800-88-3111, email info@spritzer.com.my or WhatsApp +0174353663 or +0129792663 with the batch code and purchase details.

