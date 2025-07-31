Maimunah Mohd Sharif: Meet KL’s First Female Mayor Who’s Shaping a People-First City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur made history in 2024 with the appointment of Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif as the city’s 15th Mayor — and the first woman to ever hold the position.

But if you think this is just another political appointment, think again. Maimunah brings decades of real urban planning experience, a career shaped by both grassroots community work and global leadership — including her role as Executive Director of UN-Habitat, where she helped guide sustainable city-building worldwide.

From the streets of Penang to the world stage

Originally from Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, Maimunah grew up in Penang and studied town planning at the University of Wales Institute of Science and Technology in the UK before completing her Master’s at Universiti Sains Malaysia. Her career kicked off at the Penang Island Municipal Council (MPPP) in the ’80s — and she’s been reshaping cities ever since.

In 2011, she became the first female President of Seberang Perai Municipal Council, where she earned praise for introducing people-friendly, transparent policies. She then moved on to become Mayor of Penang Island in 2017.

Her success caught international attention, and in 2018, she was appointed to lead UN-Habitat — making her the first Asian woman to do so. Over the next six years, she worked with city leaders around the world to champion greener, more inclusive urban development.

Back to KL, with a global vision

On 15 August 2024, Maimunah officially took office as Kuala Lumpur’s Mayor, bringing home a wealth of global experience. Her message was clear from the start: transparency, inclusivity, and accountability.

She even gave the media her personal contact number on day one — talk about hitting the ground running.

Her administration is laser-focused on making KL a people-first, climate-conscious, zero-waste city. And don’t expect lip service either — Maimunah has a track record of walking the talk.

She’s already pushing the city towards its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2040, with a framework guided by what she calls CATEE: competent, accountable, transparent, efficient, and effective governance.

A mayor who listens

If there’s one thing people say about Maimunah, it’s that she listens. During her time in Penang, she was often spotted chatting with residents, visiting markets, and walking the streets to understand local concerns first-hand.

She believes urban planning isn’t just about infrastructure — it’s about people.

One of her hallmark initiatives in the past was gender-responsive budgeting — making sure city spending actually reflects the needs of everyone, including women and underserved communities.

At a time when KL faces growing pains — traffic congestion, housing affordability, waste management, and social inequalities — Maimunah’s experience couldn’t come at a better time. She blends the best of both worlds: hands-on local government know-how and a high-level global perspective.

And for a city like KL, that might be exactly what we need.

So whether you’re a lifelong KLite or just someone who loves this city, there’s plenty of reason to pay attention to what Maimunah does next. Because under her watch, Kuala Lumpur might just become not only a smarter city — but a kinder, more livable one too.

