LinkedIn Woman Slammed As Troll After Blunt Response To SIRIM CEO’s Joke

A user on LinkedIn has drawn criticism from the platform’s community after she left a comment that was perceived as being bitter and rude.

For context, President and Group CEO of Sirim Berhad Malaysia Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad posted on the professional social networking site about leaving the platform, and expressed how he regrets not being able to share his career tips and knowledge any further on account that he needs to focus on his job.

At the bottom of the message, he revealed that the post was done in humour, and explained that it was an example of how one should announce their LinkedIn account closure.

“I just wanted to see how my friends respond to this. There are those of you who just read (my previous posts) but never react,” he wrote.

A LinkedIn user left a comment that many perceived as rude

In response to the SIRIM CEO’s joke post, user Elyssa Dania Jamaluddin commented “Lawak dah basi” which translates to “This joke is old”.

Many other LinkedIn users swarmed to the comments section to tell Elyssa that her response was bitter and rude, but she defended her statement saying that she was just stating facts.

“My advice to you is don’t be rude especially on LinkedIn. You might lose opportunities. It shows your true attitude,” one user said.

“LinkedIn is a professional setting, it’s not Threads or other social media platforms. There’s a difference between being tactful and blunt. Yes, she can call a spade a spade, but she should have been more tactful. Just my two cents,” another user said.

She defended her comment, saying it was simply an honest opinion

Elyssa responded to the criticism with another LinkedIn post, defending her comment as a “frank reaction” to the CEO’s post.

“I just put a simple comment on a post that passed through my wall – ‘Lawak dah basi’ (translated: it’s an old joke). It’s just a frank reaction to a joke that has been repeated many times before.

“What happened then, I was bashed with negative comments by some ‘Holier than thou’ people. I don’t care if he’s a CEO or janitor. I am free to comment regardless of your status or position,” she said.

While some agree that Elyssa was simply stating her opinion, others think that she could have been more tactful in her comments, and that a modicum of respect should be shown on LinkedIn since it’s where professionals connect and explore business and career opportunities.

A few users also pointed out that Elyssa’s profile could be fake, implying that the account is just used to troll others on the platform.

