Desperate Family Turns To Public For Help As Mom “Taken Away” From Nursing Home Days Before EPF Release

A 50-year-old stroke survivor, who has been in a nursing home, was allegedly taken away by her husband and is now considered missing by her daughter.

Ain Nurzaheera Zahirudin and her husband Omar Rizal are now on a mission to find her mother, Afiza Awang.

Through a post on Instagram, Ain claimed that her mother was “taken away” on Tuesday morning (29 July), and her current whereabouts are unknown.

“She’s 50, mentally sound, but has been isolated since 2015, no phone, no visitors, no freedom. Dumped in a nursing home far too early, labelled unstable without proof,” she wrote in the post caption.

Ain also claimed that her father had said, “Why would the kids want to care for their mother? For wealth?” in front of the police.

She argued that the issue was not about money, but abuse.

Ain and Omar fear that Afiza’s EPF may be misused by her husband

Ain’s husband Omar uploaded a video on Instagram yesterday (30 July) to spread awareness about the situation.

In the video, he explained that his mother-in-law is turning 50 on 1 August, and he fears that her Employees Provident Fund (EPF) savings could be misused by his father-in-law.

“She’s turning 50 on 1 August and her KWSP funds could be misused, We have less than 48 hours to act,” he said.

Omar then urged the public to contact him or his wife if they have seen Afiza or know anything about her whereabouts.

They are also raising funds through donations to fund the rescue and to pay for legal expenses for the missing mother.

Why was Afiza placed in a nursing home at such a young age?

Through a video posted on Omar’s Instagram account, it’s understood that Afiza is physically disabled but is of sound mind.

Afiza is turning 50 on 1 August and she was allegedly placed in the nursing home in 2015, which would have made her 40 years old at the time.

Ain and Omar shared videos of Afizah telling her story and experiences with her husband.

In the video, Afizah confirmed that she is mentally stable. She is only physically disabled according to her OKU card.

It’s alleged that her husband gave instructions to the nursing home not to tell anyone who calls and asks for her that she is there.

In the video, it was also claimed that Afizah’s husband had allegedly cheated on her and wanted to take his mistress as a second wife. Afizah refused to sign the polygamy papers but claimed that she was taken to the religious department and was forced to sign the papers anyway.

She claimed that out of pettiness, her husband cut her off from her family when she was placed in the nursing home.

When asked whether she’s in control of her money and assets, she said she has no idea where all her money is, although she is aware she does have them.

Ain then asked her mother what she feels about seeing her children being beaten up by her husband’s second wife. Afizah responded in tears, saying “Even I don’t beat up my own children”.

The identity of Ain’s father was not disclosed to the public, although Omar did mention in one comment that Afizah’s husband works in the aviation industry.

If anyone has information about Afizah’s whereabouts, DM Ain or Omar directly on their Instagram at @ieraomar._ or @omag0d.

