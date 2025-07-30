The Tale Of Tompok: A Dog Loved By Many They Named A Beach After It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s a reason why dogs are called man’s best friend. They can be loyal and protective, give unconditional love to humans, act as animal support companions, and so much more.

For many people, dogs mean a lot to them even if the dog is not their own. It could be a stray that they feed every day on their way to work or a helpless dog that was injured in an accident in need of medical attention.

Some dogs can be so important to an individual or even a whole community, such as one stray dog named Tompok in Miri, Sarawak.

The beginning of a heartwarming friendship between man and dog

A post by Facebook user Ajiah Joye Jafiri tells the story of Din Besut, a digital content creator who focuses on outdoor activities.

According to the post, Din is friends with fishermen who live in the Pantai Tukau area. There, he met a stray dog which had patches on its fur, and so he named the dog Tompok (patches in Malay).

He pampered and cared for Tompok tirelessly, and they became loyal friends while Din became Tompok’s daily feeder. Din’s love for Tompok attracted the attention of many, and their friendship became viral on social media.

“From afar, we got to know Tompok through Din – as though we were watching episodes of a drama about life by the sea,” Ajiah said in her post.

Din was transferred, Tompok was left behind

It is said that change is the only constant in life, and in a sudden twist of fate, Din’s work saw him transferred to west Malaysia and he was forced to leave Tompok behind.

However, Tompok was left under the care of others, and even met a female dog called Utih. The two became very close and Utih later gave birth to several pups.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Utih was involved in a traffic accident that claimed her life. The community at Pantai Tukau came together quickly to save Utih and Tompok’s pups through a rescue operation and successfully brought them to safety.

After Din had left for Peninsular Malaysia, Tompok’s care was transferred to Christina, a woman who had treated Tompok once before when he was injured, along with other members of the community who made sure Tompok was never lonely.

Tompok aged, and his health declined

As Tompok became older, he became increasingly sickly.

Through videos posted on Tompok Channel, a Facebook page dedicated to the beloved dog, it can be seen that his breathing is heavy as he lies tired on the floor while being comforted by his carers.

Then, on 26 July, Tompok took his final breath, leaving the community and Din mourning in grief.

Din wrote on Facebook about the loss of his friend, saying “Rest, my friend. I’m sorry for any shortcomings while we were friends. We are separated in body because it’s the will of the Creator. Accept this gift of your beloved hat and shirt to rest with your body, Pok”.

Pantai Tukau, the beach where Tompok and Din began their friendship, has since been renamed as Pantai Tompok, in honour of the stray that was loved by everyone in his community.

The beach will be a reminder that dogs like Tompok deserve love and care as much as our very own house pets do.

Rest in peace, Tompok. May your story inspire others to always be kind to strays.

