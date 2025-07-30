The 14th Annual Art Of Speed Was A Blast! Thousands Of Motorheads Flocked To MAEPS Serdang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The ultimate annual custom motor show in Malaysia continues to be a success as throngs of fans and auto enthusiasts converged at MAEPS Serdang last weekend.

It was two days of beautiful cars and motorcycles, music, food, thrifting, Hot Wheels, and more at the 14th edition of Art Of Speed (AOS).

Staying true to its roots, AOS featured not only auto masterpieces by Malaysian builders but also custom works by talented individuals from all over the world.

Hall A: The main event where all custom cars and bikes are displayed

As regular attendees of AOS, we at TRP were most excited to check out Hall A first where all the wild customised vehicles were displayed.

Almost every category of cars, vans, trucks, and motorcycles both classic and modern were placed all around the hall for visitors to ogle over. From K-Cars to 4×4 pickup trucks to choppers and café racers, there was something for every automotive fan and enthusiast to see here.

The custom machines in this hall are not just for display. They’re all also part of the Best of Show contest where the winner gets to fly to Japan to attend the 33rd Annual MOONEYES Yokohama Hot Rod Custom Show 2025 as guests of honour.

The hall was also packed with both local and international artisans who brought their goods and services to AOS. Visitors could bring home special and rare souvenirs such as keychains, stickers, leather goods, t-shirts and helmets. Those who rode to AOS with their buddies (like we did) could get their helmets painted on the spot by talented free-hand artists.

Music fans were also treated to some of the best local acts like Noh Salleh & Restore Iboe, Ruffedge, Luqman Podolski, Romantic Echoes, and many more, turning Hall A into a sonic playground.

Hall C: A haven for Hot Wheels fans and collectors

In Malaysia, Hot Wheels has fans of all ages, from children to adults — and AOS has never sidelined this community, proudly hosting the Hot Wheels Collectors Convention Malaysia (HWCCM), now in its third edition.

This year, HWCCM took placed in Hall C in MAEPS, featuring a wide range of exciting activities for die-cast enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The atmosphere is lively with events like the Hot Wheels Activity Zone, Rare & Collectible Hot Wheels Exhibition, and the ever-popular Swap, Buy & Sell area. If you’re not careful, your wallet might take a hit — it’s that tempting!

AOS 2025 also made history by launching Southeast Asia’s first-ever “Left & Right” convention edition car, made even more special with the presence of Hot Wheels product designer, Brendon Vetuskey!

Hall D: The ultimate streetwear and vintage clothes hunting grounds

Any streetwear or vintage lovers here? If you are, then you seriously missed out if you weren’t at AOS 2025 — because Hall D was dedicated just for you.

We were inside Hall D and couldn’t help but be tempted by all the streetwear pieces from well-known and hard-to-find brands like High Cultured, Midnight Monkey, Yi Fuku, Crack The Box, and many more.

For those who love thrifted fashion, you’re in for a treat too — there’s a huge variety of shirts, pants, and shoes to dig through to your heart’s content.

Although AOS is all wrapped up for 2025, we’re hopeful that they’ll be back in 2026 to bring even more electrifying custom machines next year.

There will be more than enough time to get ready for the next one, motorheads. So until then, follow AOS on Instagram to stay updated on their next event.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.