Malaysia Helps Broker Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire, Trump Claims Credit As “President Of Peace”

Thailand and Cambodia have a long-running dispute over their shared border, but fighting erupted on 24 July after Thai soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion.

Both nations recalled their ambassadors, and Thailand closed its borders to Cambodia, downgrading diplomatic relations.

Following a special meeting hosted and chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the two Southeast Asian countries agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire beginning at midnight on 29 July.

After the meeting, which was held yesterday (28 July), Anwar confirmed both Thailand and Cambodia’s willingness to de-escalate tensions and return to peace, The Star reported.

“This is a vital step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security,” Anwar said.

Additionally, he noted that Malaysia will coordinate an Asean observer team to monitor and verify the implementation of the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, direct communication channels between Prime Ministers, Foreign Ministers, and Defence Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand will be re-established immediately, according to Anwar.

Trump claims he made the ceasefire deal happen

United States of America President Donald Trump shared a post on his self-owned social media platform Truth Social claiming that he brokered the deal between Thailand and Cambodia and made the ceasefire a reality.

“Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand and Prime Minister of Cambodia. I am pleased to announce, after the involvement of President Donald J. Trump, both countries have reached a ceasefire and peace.

“By ending this war, we have saved thousands of lives. I have now ended many wars in just six months – I am proud to be the President of peace!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt applauded her boss’ alleged role in the ceasefire agreement, going so far as to suggest he is deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize.

“President Trump made this happen. Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!” she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

President Trump made this happen.



Give him the Nobel Peace Prize! pic.twitter.com/raTYvUcDPL — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 28, 2025

Why were Thailand and Cambodia fighting?

The dispute actually dates back over a century, when the borders of the two nations were drawn after the French occupation of Cambodia beginning in 1863. The borders involved are on the east most region of Thailand that connects with the northern region of Cambodia.

Things escalated in 2008 when Cambodia tried to register an ancient temple located in the disputed area as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was met with protest from Thailand.

Over the years since then, ocassional clashes saw soldiers and civilians killed on both sides.

Prior to the ceasefire, both countries imposed border restrictions on one another and Cambodia banned imports from Thailand such as fruits and vegetables, on top of blocking power imports and internet services.

