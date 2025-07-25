Tealive Responds After Customer Claims Company Breached Privacy Data

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Tealive customer has accused the company of breaching customer data and confidentiality after he filed a complaint about poor service with Tealive’s headquarters.

Iman, posting on his TikTok @yes_iman, shared the issue began when he and his wife waited for a long time for their drink to be ready at Tealive’s NU Sentral branch.

He claimed the drinks weren’t made following standard operating procedures and the staff were unprofessional. He recorded them constantly talking and using their phones instead of making the drinks properly.

His wife confronted the staff about the slow service and unprofessional conduct as well. Feeling dissatisfied, they reported the matter to Tealive headquarters.

@yes_iman ⚠️Tealive tolong jawab!! Kenapa bocorkan data peribadi customer dekat orang??? Semalam aku ke Tealive NU Sentral. And pekerja dia memang tak professional. Bermain, bercakap sesama sendiri depan customer! And they don’t even follow the SOP. Dah tegur depan-depan, and dah buat report dekat HQ Tealive. Tapi harini kenapa ada sorang perempuan ni boleh whatsapp aku and dia forward report yang aku buat dekat Tealive. And dia marah aku??? @Tealive Asia ♬ original sound – Iman Kamil

What surprised him was when an individual sent him a message on WhatsApp, quoting his complaint while attacking him.

Iman explained that the only way this person could have contacted him was if the headquarters had shared his confidential information.

Iman’s wife Arieshaa shared on Threads @itsarieshaa_ that she was the one who lodged the report with Tealive headquarters. The matter was actually resolved between them but the female individual, who claimed to be a “follower Tea” contacted her privately to argue.

Arieshaa’s complaint was allegedly forwarded, and this person resorted to calling her a bad person. The person said the team worked hard and deserved to socialise with each other.

Based on the text screenshots, Arieshaa maintained this conduct was unprofessional and lacked manners.

Meanwhile, netizens were aghast by the person’s English level.

Tealive responds

After the issue went viral, Tealive released a statement publicly apologising for what had happened. The company admitted that its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were violated and promised to improve their service moving forward.

Tealive explained that the customer reached out to Customer Service team and the matter was escalated to the assigned Area Manager. The Area Manager was tasked to reach out to the customer and take appropriate action at the respective store.

Unfortunately, a screenshot of the feedback containing customer’s details was shared with the outlet team. This led to a staff member reaching out privately to the customer; something Tealive admitted was a SOP breach.

Tealive shared it has contacted the customer, Iman and his wife, privately. The company promised to learn from its mistakes and is dedicated to protect their customers’ personal data through a series of changes.

The improvements include an immediate review of its internal procedures, immediate and ongoing training for staff to reinforce the importance of privacy and customer care, and carrying out a thorough inquiry on all involved staff so appropriate disciplinary action can be taken.

