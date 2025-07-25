KTMB: Viral Post Leaves Malaysians Wondering About Closure Of Two KL Stations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Several social media users have posted a photo of a notice allegedly by rail operator Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) this morning.

The notice informs that operations at the Bank Negara and Kuala Lumpur stations will be temporarily halted tomorrow (26 July) from 9am to 5pm.

“Commuter trains will not stop at these stations during the closure period,” it said.

TRP reached out to KTMB about the notice, but they said the information cannot be confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, transport minister Anthony Loke shared on Facebook that he has directed all public transport including KTMB and Prasarana stations to operate as usual on 26 July.

“The Madani government protects the right to assemble freely, including those who are not aligned with the government. We cannot return to a time when democracy was suppressed to the point where parliament was shut down,” he said, referring to a mega rally happening tomorrow at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur.

“More importantly, our public transport must continue to operate so the majority of the people can proceed with their weekend plans without being disrupted by the opposition’s rally,” he added.

At time of press, KTMB has not released an official statement or confirmation on the matter.

Turun Anwar Rally

A massive rally is taking place at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday (26 July) to pressure Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim into resigning from his post as Prime Minister.

About 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected to turn up at the ‘Turun Anwar’ gathering, and more than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain security and order.

The gathering is being organized by Dewan Pemuda PAS, the youth wing of PAS, which is part of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

