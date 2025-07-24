[Watch] Fight Breaks Out In AirAsia KL-Chengdu Flight Due To Noise Complaints

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A fight broke out mid-way on an AirAsia X flight D7326 from Kuala Lumpur to Chengdu, China on Monday because a group of women allegedly talked loudly during a dimmed cabin period.

The incident began when a man seated behind the three young women allegedly wanted to sleep but the women continued talking loudly after the cabin lights were turned off.

He asked them to lower down their voices but the group refused to comply. The issue escalated after the man called the women ‘’stupid’’ and told them to shut up.

In the viral video, a woman pulled the man’s lanyard around his neck and tried to punch him so the man fought back. Meanwhile, the other passengers, including flight attendants, tried to stop the scuffle.

The cabin crew managed to defuse the situation and the incident did not affect the return flight schedules or disrupt operations.

According to Malay Mail, the Chinese police were waiting at the airport to question involved parties and an investigation will be carried out.

AirAsia X stated that its cabin crew acted swiftly and professionally to manage the situation following established safety protocols.

AirAsia X also reminded passengers to be respectful throughout their journey.

“The airline maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any behaviour that may affect the comfort, safety, or experience of others onboard.”

