Grab Driver VS Passenger: Who Is Supposed To Prepare Small Change?

A video on TikTok recently went viral where a GrabCar driver and his passenger got into a heated argument over who should break cash into small change.

The passenger was handing over RM50 to the driver, but the driver had no change to give back. This sparked an argument over who should get out of the car to get the money split into smaller bills.

After a brief shouting match, the driver decided to call the Grab hotline to report the situation.

When a Grab representative answered the call, the driver began to explain the matter but the passenger could be heard talking over him, trying to explain his side of the story.

Eventually, the matter was resolved and the driver was asked to end the ride via the Grab app.

♬ original sound – Afoo @safolabi1997 This happens between me and a grab driver on a Monday Morning, thanks to the @GrabMY customer service team for their professionalism, this issue was resolved and I went my way peacefully ✌️. Don’t let anyone intimidate you as long as you didn’t commit any crime stand your ground and keep everything on record for security purposes. Stay #Safe .. Grateful #Heart🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

The video sparked debate on social media on who should be the one with change prepared

Looking to the comments section, some appear to be on the Grab driver’s side in this situation.

“Grab drivers are not money changers,” one user said.

A few other individuals highlighted how the Grab driver could not leave his car for security reasons, thus it is the customer’s responsibility to have proper change.

Meanwhile, some claimed that Grab’s rules and regulations state passengers are the ones who should keep change, and that the Grab App even reminds customers to prepare adequate change before a ride.

There are however, a few who think it’s the driver’s responsibility as a “business owner” to have change ready for his customers.

Grab’s policy does not state that driver-partners are responsible for preparing change

A quick check on Grab’s terms of service showed that under section 6.2.1 (Payment Terms for Consumers):

Consumers are required to make full payment of the Consumers Charges for all services offered in the Application by the method selected at the time of booking, which may be cash, or one of the automated payment methods available to you on the Application.

Any payment pursuant to such selection is non-refundable and irrevocable. In any event Grab pays, in part or in full, any Consumer Charges on your behalf related to your use of the Solutions, you are required to reimburse Grab the corresponding amount in the manners and deadline specified by Grab.

In other words, the official policy supports the standard understanding that passengers should come prepared with exact or small change when paying cash to avoid issues.

