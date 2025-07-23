PMX Promises Cheaper RON95 And RM100 Sara For Malaysians Over 18

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After almost 10 days of anticipation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has finally revealed the “extraordinary appreciation for Malaysians” he teased on social media early last week.

Here’s what he announced:

SARA for all

As an immediate step to ease the cost of living, Anwar announced that in conjunction with Hari Merdeka on 31 August 2025, every adult citizen aged 18 years and above will receive a one-off payment of RM100 via MyKad under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme.

“This assistance can be spent from 31 August to 31 December 2025 to purchase basic goods at over 4,100 stores including major supermarkets such as Mydin, Lotus, Econsave, and 99SpeedMart as well as retail stores in all districts nationwide,” he said.

This assistance is given individually and not to households. This means that a household, for example a husband, wife and two adult children, will receive RM400, he added.

15 September 2025 will be a public holiday

Anwar announced that 15 September 2025 will be a public holiday to appreciate unity and the special nature of the formation of Malaysia.

“It is also to encourage people to bond with their families or spend time on holiday within the country,” he said.

Toll rates will remain the same

Ten highways are scheduled for a hike in toll rates. However, the government has agreed to postpone the increase. As a result, the government will bear the cost of more than RM500 million.

The highways include:

Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE) East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) Butterworth Outer Ring Expressway (LLB) KL-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX)

The price of RON95 petrol will be reduced for Malaysians.

When RON95 subsidy targeting is implemented, Malaysians will enjoy a lower RON95 price of RM1.99 per liter.

Meanwhile, non-Malaysians will need to pay the market price of around RM2.50 per liter for RON95.

Earlier, many Malaysians made their own guesses on what PMX might announce. Some speculated “EPF will be approved” and “Is PMX going to resign?”, while others gave humorous responses such as “Is that Upin Ipin all grown up?” based on the silhouette in the image.

A massive rally is taking place at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday (26 July) to pressure Anwar into resigning from his post as Prime Minister.

About 10,000 to 15,000 people are expected to turn up at the ‘Turun Anwar’ gathering, and more than 2,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain security and order at the rally.

READ MORE: “No Rule Of The Law, Only Abuse Of Power” – Dr M Fires Another Salvo Against PMX

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.